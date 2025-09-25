’90s Rockers Form Supergroup, Announce Tour, New Single

A new supergroup has formed, and they’ve already got a tour and an upcoming single announced. Say hello to Howl Owl Howl.

Videos by Suggest

Huge news to all those Darius Rucker fans out there. The country singer is back with a new band. And, funnily enough, this band also has an animal in it’s name.

It has been revealed that Darius Rucker (Hootie & The Blowfish frontman), Mike Mills (R.E.M. co-founder), and Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes co-founder) have banded together to form one hell of a group.

If you search this band on Spotify, however, you won’t find anything yet. That’s because their first single has yet to be released. In the statement, it was revealed that their debut song, “My Cologne,” will release on Halloween. How spooky.

Howling owls and a Halloween release. There’s a picture being painted here, but I’m not quite sure what it is yet.

It won’t be long after the release of the single that Howl Owl Howl will be heading out on tour. According to their website, the tour kicks off at The Vogue in Indianapolis, Indiana, on November 3. That’s right. This November 3.

So you’ll only have three days to learn the lyrics if you want to catch their first stop.

As it stands, it’s only a short tour, with just nine shows. They will play until their final stop at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 15.

Currently, tour tickets aren’t available to buy. If you wish to get tickets, however, you’ll want to click on “Notify Me” when you enter their website on the desired venue.

Howl Owl Howl Was A Passion Project

All members of Howl Owl Howl agree that they banded together simply for the love of it.

Gorman explained how the band got together, “The concept from day one was, ‘Let’s just write a bunch of songs together and see what we think, see if there’s anything cool that comes from it’ – there was no grand design beyond that.”

“And then we all hit this realization of, ‘This is actually really good! I think we’ve caught something.’”

Rucker added, “It feels great to be singing with a rock band again. It’s like buddies getting together, but also getting to play with your idols. The stuff we’re writing is so different than anything I’ve tried to do before.”