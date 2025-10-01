’90s Hip-Hop Star Files Six-Figure Lawsuit

A 90s hip-hop star from Hot Boys has entered legal disputes after being unceremoniously ripped from a tour.

The Hot Boys’ rapper, Turk, is hitting the courts to receive money he thinks is rightfully his from his producer. TMZ observed the court records he filed in Broward County, Florida. And they have shared that Turk is after at least $340,000.

The Hot Boys have been setting out on their Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour since April. A clash between Turk and B.G. and a refusal to accept a pay cut led to Turk being booted from the tour in July.

But he is refusing to let go of the hundreds of thousands still owed to him per the contract he initially signed.

Turk also spoke to TMZ, which exposes the fishy nature of his booting.

Before the tour, Turk signed a contract with the tour’s producer, Dope Shows Inc, that owed him $400,000. However, the beef between him and fellow member B.G. got in the way.

Turk received a letter informing him that the contract was cancelled due to security concerns, thanks to “threats of violence” against B.G. This would mean Turk misses out on the $340,000 he had left waiting for him.

Turk Unceremoniously Removed From Tour, Still Owed Thousands

Turk believes this was unjust. The bad blood between the two artists was widely known before he signed the initial contract. Turk even alleged that they used their beef to pump up ticket sales.

And now they want Turk gone.

The rapper pointed out that if their dispute was an issue, B.G. would also be receiving some sort of consequence.

All this considered, Turk is suing Dope Shows Inc. for breach of contract, unauthorized use of his name and likeness, and more. He also believes Artists By Artists Agency LLC are complicit with the producer’s preconceived plans to screw him over. So he’s suing them, too.

The rapper wants both companies to pay the remaining money owed to him on his contract, alongside other damages from using his likeness to promote the tour.