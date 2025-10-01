Two Major Rappers Confirm They’re Dating

Love is on the air as two major rappers are finally confirmed to be in a relationship.

It has long been speculated by fans that huge rap star 21 Savage and big hit Latto are together. But between real grainy footage and rumor, nothing was confirmed for some years.

Until Latto was caught by TMZ, who managed to get an official confirmation out of her.

On September 29, Latto was stopped by a TMZ reporter in New York City. After a fit check, she excused herself, as she wanted to have dinner with her husband. “She’s just a ‘90s Chanel mob wife running through these New York streets, about to go have dinner with my husband,” she said.

And there is only one man we know about who could fit the bill. Mr. Savage himself.

The reporter asked if Latto is tired of people asking about him, to which she coyly said, “no.”

“My man, my man, my man!” she said as she disappeared into a limo. Now if that isn’t a relationship drop, then I don’t know what is.

It’s unknown where the couple had gone off to enjoy each other’s company. But Latto seems real excited about it.

Rumors Have Been Flying Since Their First Collaboration

Big rappers, it was only a matter of time before 21 Savage and Latto were to collaborate.

In 2020, the couple released “Pull Up,” which was released on Latto’s Queen of Da Souf album. Since then, fans have been wondering if they were together. They have since done other collaborations, which only furthered the theories.

In August this year, awfully grainy footage of the pair together was uploaded to X. Although that doesn’t matter so much anymore now that we have official confirmation.

Both rappers have released an album this year, but they don’t feature each other in them.

21 Savage has also been notoriously private about his personal life despite being such a huge star. So it’s no surprise that it was Latto who broke the news while he wasn’t there.

I wonder if he’ll be any more forthcoming about the matter now it’s out there.