’90 Day Fiancé’ Leida Margaretha Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Thousands of $$$ Through Her Workplace

Looking for love, or looking to be locked up? 90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha has been arrested for alleged wire fraud and forgery.

On Monday, Margaretha was arrested for reportedly using her workplace to make “fraudulent payments and withdrawals to several outside business accounts and customers.”

The now former 90 Day Fiancé cast member is set to face multiple serious charges, including wire fraud, forgery, theft from a business, and fraudulent data alteration.

As reported by Y! Entertainment, Wisconsin’s Portage Police Lieutenant Ben Neuman opened an investigation against Margaretha for “internal theft” at her workplace, Loggerhead Deco. The business is known for decorating glass bottles for distilleries and wineries.

Neuman’s investigation later revealed shocking allegations against Margaretha. Allegations included that she made “fraudulent payments and withdrawals to several outside business accounts and customers.” The star used Loggerhead Deco’s account information to complete the transactions.

Several of the businesses’ customers have reported losses of up to thousands of dollars following Margaretha’s alleged crimes.

As reported by the local Wisconsin production WKOW, Margaretha may face additional charges as more victims come forward.

Margaretha’s Rocky History On 90 Day Fiancé

Before Margaretha’s arrest, the star had been vocal about her passion for living a “rich and fabulous life.”

In a clip of Margaretha, she explains, “My family is a very well respected family. We live in a really good neighborhood, and we have big houses and a lot of money.”

During the series sixth season, the star dated her now-husband Eric Rosenbrook. The couple initially met through an international dating website and engaged only two days after meeting. They later got married on a K-1 Visa, which requires marriage within 90 days.

Because of Margaretha and Rosenbrook’s wildly different personalities and volatile fighting, they are viewed as one of the most controversial couples to star on the show.