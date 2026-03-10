’90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Leida Margaretha’s Baby Died After Alleged Physical Abuse, Officials Say

Authorities have given new information about the 2025 death of 90 Day Fiancé former cast member Leida Margaretha’s five-week-old baby.



The death of Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, who was found unresponsive and later taken off life support, is under scrutiny, focusing on the TLC personality and her estranged husband, Eric Rosenbrook.

Authorities now consider the infant’s death “non-accidental,” according to TMZ. Margaretha’s lawyer confirmed that an initial assessment by the Adams County Health and Human Services Department determined there was “a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother.”

Leida Margaretha on ’90 Day Fiancé’ (Credit: TLC)

An official criminal investigation is currently underway, though no formal charges have been filed against the 90-Day Fiance personality. The cause of death has not yet been determined, as an autopsy is still pending.

Leida Margaretha’s Baby Died in July 2025

Authorities received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive infant, Alisa, at the couple’s Wisconsin home. Alisa was taken to the hospital, put on life support, and died five days later on July 9, 2025.

On the same day, Rosenbrook was arrested for domestic battery following an alleged physical altercation with Margaretha. According to reports, the incident occurred after Margaretha reportedly refused to allow him to hold their daughter, leading to Rosenbrook slapping her in anger. It was also noted at the time of the incident that the couple had already separated.

Last year, TMZ also reported on Margaretha’s legal troubles, which included a Wisconsin prosecutor filing 24 felony charges against her. According to court documents, these charges comprised seven counts of bail jumping, six counts of wire fraud, ten counts of forgery, and one count of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from a business.

Following her daughter’s death last year, Leida’s attorney released a public statement asserting she had “never harmed her child,” aiming to counter the allegations made against her.

The former TLC reality star hasn’t appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for years; IMDb lists her last appearance as the Season 6 tell-all in 2019. Despite this, her season remains in cable rotation and on streaming services, with clips from her appearances accumulating millions of views on YouTube.













