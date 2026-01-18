TLC Reality TV Personality Charged With 24 Felonies

A problematic personality from the TLC-reality-show sphere is in even more trouble.

TMZ reports that Leida Margaretha, one of the subjects of 90 Day Fiancé Season 6, was just charged for 24 alleged crimes. Margaretha, who is estranged from husband Eric Rosenbrook, is accused of forgery (10 counts), bail jumping (seven counts), wire fraud (six counts), stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from a business (one count).

The court hearing for these charges, which stem from alleged incidents in late 2023 and early 2024, will go down on Feb. 18. Margaretha is not in custody as of press time.

Leida Margaretha on ’90 Day Fiancé’ (Credit: TLC)

Margaretha, who is from Indonesia, is also dealing with several more legal issues in addition to these 24 charges. In 2025 alone, she was reportedly named in several investigations and is facing charges for domestic abuse, mistreatment of animals and identity theft. There are also a couple more alleged instances of bail jumping, to top it all off.

She and Rosenbrook are believed to no longer be together after several alleged domestic violence incidents between the pair. The pair also mourned the death of a newborn child in July 2025.

The former TLC reality TV show personality has not appeared on 90 Day Fiancé nor its numerous spinoffs, in years. IMDb lists her last contribution to the franchise was appearing in the Season 6 tell-all special back in 2019. However, her season stays in the rotation on cable and is available to watch on streaming services. Highlights from her 90 Day Fiancé appearances have racked upped millions of total views on YouTube.