9-years-ago-today-carrie-fisher-tragically-passed-away.

Beloved Star Wars icon and prolific writer Carrie Fisher passed away nine years ago today.

The Postcards from the Edge author died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. Her death came four days after she suffered cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. A coroner’s report later cited sleep apnea and other undetermined factors as contributing causes, while a toxicology report confirmed she had drugs in her system.

Born to Hollywood royalty Debbie Reynolds (who passed just one day after Carrie) and Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher seemed destined for the spotlight. She first appeared on screen in 1975’s Shampoo, but it was in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope that she truly left her mark, donning the iconic buns and sharp wit of Princess Leia.

Carrie Fisher on the set of ‘Star Wars: Episode IV.’ (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

She spent the years that followed battling the Empire on-screen and making us laugh off-screen, proving she was anything but a typical princess.

Beyond her role in the Star Wars franchise, Fisher appeared in The Blues Brothers (1980), The Man with One Red Shoe (1985), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), When Harry Met Sally (1989), and the cult classic The ‘Burbs (1989), starring alongside Tom Hanks.

Even after her death, Fisher continued her Star Wars legacy. For 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, director J.J. Abrams incorporated unused footage from Episode VII to include her in the film. The decision was approved by her daughter, Billie Lourd, allowing Fisher’s character to remain part of the story.

How Carrie Fisher Reinvented Herself in Her 30s

Meanwhile, coping with the fame of playing Princess Leia led Carrie Fisher to struggle with addiction for years. However, she overcame these challenges and reinvented herself as a celebrated writer in her 30s. Her battles with addiction and mental health inspired her first novel, Postcards From The Edge.

The novel follows actress Suzanne Vale as she recovers from a near-fatal drug overdose. Drawing heavily from her own experiences, the book was an immediate success, praised for its candor and intimacy. Fisher then adapted it into a 1990 film starring Meryl Streep and wrote the screenplay herself. She went on to write four other novels, including Surrender the Pink and The Best Awful There Is.

She also wrote three memoirs, including her last, The Princess Diarist, which details behind-the-scenes events on the set of Star Wars and its first two sequels, as well as her affair with Harrison Ford.

Fisher was married once to singer-songwriter Paul Simon. She also had a daughter, Billie, with talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Billie Lourd Recenly Paid Homage to Her Mother Nearly a Decade After Her Passing

Earlier this month, Billie Lourd partnered with Columbia to recreate some of her late mother’s iconic Return of the Jedi moments for a new clothing line.

Star Wars and Columbia revealed The Endor Collection, inspired by the camouflage outfits from Endor in the 1983 film. The promo was even shot at the original location…

Billie Lourd appeared in the promo, sporting a hairstyle very similar to the one her mother wore in Return of the Jedi.

“I got to come here with my two kids and husband,” she gushed in a behind-the-scenes clip, as she strolled alongside her two children—both rocking Ewok costumes like seasoned residents of Endor.

Lourd also reflected on her mother leading up to the shoot.

“I actually was getting dressed this morning, and I found the ring that she always wears, and I put it on,” she revealed. “She would absolutely love this so much. I feel so lucky to get to carry on this — Carrie! — Carry on this family tradition.”

Lourd also talked about recreating the famous scene where her mother sat with Wicket, played by Willow star Warwick Davis.

“We recreated the shot on this log with my two kids and me,” she added. “They really love Star Wars now too, and it’s just the coolest thing of all time.”