Billie Lourd Recreates Her Mother’s ‘Return of the Jedi’ Endor Moments For New ‘Star Wars’ Columbia Line

Nearly a decade after her mother Carrie Fisher suddenly passed away, Billie Lourd teams up with Columbia to recreate some of the late Star Wars icon’s most well-known Return of the Jedi moments for a new clothing line.

In a post on Instagram, Star Wars and Columbia unveiled The Endor Collection, which resembles camouflage-like ensembles that the Star Wars cast wore while on Endor during the final battle against the Empire. The promo was shot in the exact location of the film.

Billie Lourd appeared in the promo wearing a hairstyle similar to the one her mother wore in Return of the Jedi.

“Assemble your strike team. The Endor Collection takes our special-edition Star Wars series to the forest moon with advanced tech and authentic details outdoor enthusiasts and Star Wars fans will love,” the clothing line’s description reads.

Billie Lourd Reflects on Being Part of the ‘Star Wars’ Columbia Promo

In a behind-the-scenes video, Billie Lourd spoke about being part of the Star Wars Columbia line promo.

“I got to come here with my two kids and husband,” she declared, with a shot of her walking with her two children, who were dressed as Ewoks.

She further spoke about what it was like being part of the shoot. “I’m wearing the legendary poncho, like, come on. Serving looks. It is really special to be here. It feels like this gift from my mom in this incredible way.”

Reflecting on how the shoot really meant to her, Lourd said, “I actually was getting dressed this morning, and I found the ring that she always wears, and I put it on. She would absolutely love this so much. I feel so lucky to get to carry on this — Carrie! — Carry on this family tradition.”

Lourd also spoke about recreating the Star Wars scene in which Fisher sat with Wicket (played by Warwick Davis).

“We recreated the shot on this log with my two kids and me,” she shared. “They really love Star Wars now too, and it’s just the coolest thing of all time.”

Billie Lourd’s mother Carrie Fisher played the famous Princess-turned-General Leia Organa throughout the Star Wars franchise. The actress passed away on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.

Lourd also appeared in the recent Star Wars trilogy.