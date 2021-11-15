Suggest

9-Year-Old Saves Entire Family After They Pass Out From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

You won’t believe how this 4th grader saved the day!

By Dana Hopkins
November 15, 2021 | 5:45 a.m. CST
Carbon monoxide detector on ceiling with blurry living room background
(Phonlamai Photo/Shutterstock.com)

Jayline Barbosa Brandão, a 9-year-old from Brockton, Massachusetts saved her family from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to reports, a nor’easter had knocked out power to their home for several days. The family had set up a generator inside the home and was relying on it for power, CNN reported.

After hearing her dad screaming for help and seeing her mom unconscious, the quick-thinking 4th grader took action. She grabbed her dad’s phone to call 911. However, the phone was locked. “I heard my dad screaming and saw my mom passed out,” she told CNN affiliate WFXT. Soon, her dad was unresponsive as well. “So, I unlocked [the phone] by using my dad’s face,” said Jayline. 

Jayline then helped her younger sister get safely outside while they waited for paramedics to arrive. Five people were inside the house, but only Jayline’s mother and father suffered severe symptoms. 

According to CNN, officials detected carbon monoxide levels at 1,000 parts per million inside the home, a hazardous level. The family now knows about the dangers of using a generator indoors.

On Wednesday, the mayor’s office presented Jayline with a certificate and a pin during a special ceremony at City Hall, according to WHDH.

What Is Carbon Monoxide?

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas or liquid, according to the EPA. Generators, gas space heaters, wood stoves, chimneys, gas water heaters, charcoal grills, and more can be sources of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Symptoms Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Various symptoms can result from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to the CDC, mild symptoms include “headache, dizziness, weakness, drowsiness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.” More severe symptoms include neurological and heart complications. According to the CDC, “high levels of CO inhalation can cause loss of consciousness and death.”

People at high-risk for carbon monoxide poisoning include children, pregnant women, older adults, and persons with chronic illness (e.g., heart or lung disease).

How To Protect Yourself From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

There are several steps to take to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning. First, get a carbon monoxide detector and change the batteries every six months.

Have your furnaces, water heaters, and any other gas, oil, or coal-burning appliances checked by a qualified technician each year. Never leave your car running inside a closed garage.

Camp stoves, generators, and charcoal grills should never be used inside your home, garage, or basement. Always ensure that a generator, pressure washer, or gasoline-powered engine is at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, or vents.

