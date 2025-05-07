9 People Wounded In Oklahoma City Mass Shooting During NBA Game

During an NBA playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, a mass shooting at an Oklahoma City food hall resulted in nine people being injured. No arrests have been made, but authorities believe two suspects fired guns.

According to The Oklahoman, the incident took place on Monday, May 5, at around 10:37 p.m. in the outdoor patio of The Collective. Reportedly, an altercation in the area prompted at least two individuals to begin firing guns.

Seven people suffered gunshot wounds, with four of them having suffered serious injuries. Two additional victims suffered minor injuries caused by flying glass. All victims are expected to survive.

Witnesses

KFOR managed to talk with some of the people present at the food hall at the time. One woman, who chose to be unidentified, recalled the incident as she narrowly exited the area moments before the suspects began shooting.

“I could kind of tell there was something happening,” the woman told the outlet. “There wasn’t really anyone at the door manning the door to kind of regulate what was going on.”

Present at a nearby bar, Nicholas Johnson also heard the gunshots and witnessed people running for their lives. He even saw one of the injured people as well as glass flying across the area.

“I was behind the trash and between both of the bars,” Johnson said. “That’s where I could see the lady, laying there on the ground, and then the glass being shot out in front of the collective.”

The Collective

According to Nathan Wiewel, a spokesman for The Collective, many of the food court’s operators heroically helped customers take cover. Wiewel also told The Oklahoman that the food hall is providing mental health and counseling to its employees.

“We love Oklahoma City here at The Collective, and our hearts go out to everyone who was affected by this situation,” Wiewel told The Oklahoman. “It’s really upsetting, and it just breaks our heart. But we are praying and we’re really routing for the recovery of Oklahoma City and Midtown from this situation.”

Currently, no suspects have been identified or arrested.