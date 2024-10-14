81-year-old-woman-decapitated-after-falling-from-28th-floor-of-apartment-building

An 81-year-old woman fell to her death from a NYC apartment building this weekend. She was reportedly decapitated in the grisly incident. On Saturday, October 12, an elderly woman fell from a high-rise building located on East 89th Street on the Upper East Side, per a spokesperson from the NYPD DCPI to People.

The woman reportedly fell from the 28th floor of the apartment building.

Police arrived at the scene of the incident around 3:35 p.m. Investigators discovered that the woman had “injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position,” according to a spokesperson. First responders subsequently declared her dead at the scene, but no information was provided regarding whether her fall was accidental.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death,” the spokesperson explained. “The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

The woman’s identity is being withheld as the investigation into the incident continues.

Eyewitnesses Recount the Aftermath of an 81-Year-Old Woman Decapitated After Falling From Her Apartment

Witnesses at the scene report that the woman collided with a fence during her fall, resulting in the gruesome decapitation. The eyewitnesses also claim the impact severed the woman’s arm.

“I pulled up just as she was lying there, she had no head,” a resident of the Manhattan apartment complex recalled to the New York Post on Saturday. “The head and the arm were clean cut off on the other side. They ended up on the terrace.”

Another witness informed the outlet that the woman’s clothing had become entangled on a nearby fence, which had been bent due to the impact.

“Everyone started rushing toward the body, but she was gone,” the witness detailed. “Her body landed there, but her head and leg hit the fence there. You can see it’s bent; there were clothes and blood stuck there.”

The incident follows another apartment fall death from last month involving a 10-year-old. The girl tragically fell from a window after an argument about an iPad, reportedly while she was home alone.

The mother left for a doctor’s appointment, and upon returning home, she found her daughter lying in the courtyard outside their building, as reported by the police. She was vomiting blood when she was taken by private vehicle to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

At present, no charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made regarding the case.