model-behind-nyc-dublin-portal-scandal-flashes-donald-trump-in-shocking-video

Two titans of good taste clashed last night, as an infamous OnlyFans model flashed former President Donald Trump.

Ava Louise made waves last night by flashing her assets in front of Donald Trump during his rally. She explained that the stunt was part of her fundraising initiative tastefully titled “T–s for Trump.”

The 26-year-old garnered attention in May when she revealed herself at the downtown Manhattan portal, which was later closed. On Wednesday night, she once again showcased her figure in full view of Trump and thousands of attendees at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.

Widely circulated footage of the moment shows folks in the crowd loving it.

OnlyFans model Ava Louise flashed Trump during his September 18th Long Island rally. (Images via Instagram / Ava Louise)

Of course, she was sure to share the results on her Instagram, which boasts over 420,000 followers.

She leaped excitedly and cheered with the crowd, hoping to catch the attention of the 78-year-old Republican White House nominee. It remains uncertain whether he noticed her. However, she quipped on her Instagram Stories that Trump “freaked out” even though he “loved it”.

The OnlyFans Model Claims She Was Nearly Charged For Flashing Donald Trump

Though her fellow Trump supporters appreciated the gesture, a police officer present in the audience swiftly removed Ava and her boyfriend from their seats.

“The cops were trying to CHARGE ME,” she told The New York Post of the moment.

However, the influencer told The Post that the Secret Sevice in charge of security for the rally had mercy on them and allowed them to leave without so much as a ticket.

Louise also claimed the Secret Service approved of her baby feeders, calling them a “great set”.

The OnlyFans model claims she is an avid Trump supporter. (Images via Instagram / Ava Louise)

“After I left, I donated money to Trump for all the hassle I caused!”, the OnlyFans model claimed. She also told the outlet she hopes the Trump campaign contacts her…

Maybe she can pop out… er, I mean pop up at future rallies!

In May, the OnlyFans model also flashed the New York City-to-Dublin portal. (Photo via Ava Louise / Twitter)

Regardless, Lousie plans to continue her bosom-led crusade for her chosen candidate.

It seems since her portal flashing stunt last May, she’s really rolling in it.

“I make 100k a month now after [the May stunt] and I’m trying to make 500k off my Trump-themed content to give to Donald,” she told The Post.

Wow, she feels that she’s on a first-name basis with The Apprentice star! #confidence

“It’s called T–ts for Trump,” she added.

For Louise, the choice for our next President was crystal clear. You see, she and the Don have a lot in common.

Before flashing Trump, the OnlyFans model gained infamy for licking an airline toilet at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image via TikTok / @dtg.toilet.tok)

“Trump was an entrepreneur, I’m an entrepreneur, I understand him,” she pointed out. “I sell pictures of my boobs, he sells the American dream. I relate to him on that level,” she added.

Indeed, in a time when our nation seems more divided than ever, Louise knows one (or two) things that will always help us have common ground.

“One things [sic] for sure boobs are bipartisan,” she quipped to The Post.