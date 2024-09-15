10-year-old-girl-dies-after-falling-from-apartment-window-following-fight-with-mom-over-ipad

A 10-year-old girl in New York City fell to her death from a window following an argument about an iPad, reportedly while she was home alone.

Police responded to a call at 2157 Southern Boulevard in the East Tremont area of the Bronx around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, following reports that a girl had fallen from a building window.

The young girl was likely home alone when she fell, and police reported that her injuries suggested a fall from a significant height, including bruising on her feet, per The New York Post.

She was experiencing vomiting of blood when she was transported by private vehicle to St. Barnabas Hospital, where law enforcement sources told The Post she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, sources informed CBS News that the girl and her mother had a heated exchange over an iPad earlier.

The mother departed around 4:30 p.m. for a doctor’s appointment. Upon her return home, she discovered her daughter lying in the courtyard outside their building, according to sources.

The police are examining the surveillance footage to ascertain whether the child was being supervised. They also want to determine if she fell from a window or the roof.

Earlier today, a memorial adorned with pink flowers, purple balloons, and candles was established outside the building where the tragic accident claimed the life of the little girl.

An Eyewitness Recounts a Neighbor Girl Falling From Her Apartment

A resident of the building for over 30 years reported that she called 911. She didn’t realize that she was reaching out for her neighbor’s daughter.

“My son called out to me and told me to call 911,” she recalled to The Post. “I called 911 and they kept asking me questions. I thought something happened to someone who got off the bus with him [her son]. [We] didn’t know it was my neighbor’s daughter upstairs.”

By the time she reached downstairs, the family had already hailed a cab to take the girl to the hospital.

“Her mother was very very nice. Decent mom. She lives above me. Those kids were kept very nice and clean,” she added. “I’m sorry for the mother. I feel for the mother.”

The neighbor mentioned that the family was quite private and that the little girl tended to be shy.

“The child was very quiet. I would tease her like, ‘Oh, you look so you,’” she told the outlet. “She was a sweetheart.”

The city medical examiner will establish the cause of the child’s death, according to police. Currently, no charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Phipps Houses Incorporated, the management company for the building, expressed its heartbreak over the tragic loss of the young child. They Told CBS that it is fully cooperating with the NYPD.