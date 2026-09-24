’80s Rock Band Reveals New Lead Singer

Quiet Riot has found its new frontman, selecting 23-year-old vocalist John Torra after receiving more than 700 submissions from singers hoping to join the legendary rock band.

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The band announced Torra as its new lead singer Monday, Sept. 21, following an open call for applicants.

The Long Island native had submitted audition videos to the band’s management while also posting performances online that gained attention from fans.

“QUIET RIOT are proud to announce their new lead singer, John Torra!” the band wrote in its announcement.

Torra auditioned for the position July 15 with performances of several Quiet Riot songs, including “Cum on Feel the Noize,” “Metal Health (Bang your Head)” and “Run for Cover.” He shared his audition from a room decorated with posters of heavy metal acts including Megadeth, Whitesnake, Mötley Crüe, and Dio.

“Quiet Riot recently announced they’re accepting submissions as they search for their new singer for next year. I figured… why not? Challenge accepted!” Torra said. “Here’s my take on ‘Cum On Feel the Noize,’ one of their biggest classic hits.”

While Torra waited for the band’s decision, he continued performing as the lead singer of New Jersey-based Fire ’N Ice.

Quiet Riot manager Regina Banali, widow of late drummer Frankie Banali, said the young vocalist ultimately earned the position based on his abilities rather than the online attention surrounding his audition.

“We saw your comments, tags, and messages urging us to bring him on board. But what earned John the gig was his undeniable talent. His videos were outstanding-but when he stepped into the room with us, he blew the doors off our songs. We all heard it: an authentic sound that brings our material to life the way it’s meant to be heard,” Banali said.

Banali also praised Torra’s professionalism despite his age and said the band is excited about what he brings to the group.

“He may be young, but he’s dedicated and professional. He brings a breath of fresh air that lifts us all, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future with him on lead vocals,” she added. “Please join us in welcoming John Torra to QUIET RIOT!”

Torra will make his debut with the band during its upcoming tour dates. Quiet Riot said he will join current members Rudy Sarzo, Alex Grossi, and Johnny Kelly beginning Oct. 1 in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma.