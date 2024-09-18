80s Music Star Kenny Hyslop Dead at 73, Cause of Death Not Revealed

Kenny Hyslop, the drummer for Simple Minds and Slik, has passed away at the age of 73 after reportedly prolonged health issues. Midge Ure, who performed alongside Hyslop in Slik, confirmed the musician’s passing on X on Monday, September 16.

“Just about to board [a] flight from JFK and heard my old friend/Slik/Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop has passed”, Ure wrote. “He lived a lively life! Huge condolences to his friends and family. He was much loved.”

The percussionist, who was part of Simple Minds from 1981 for one year, had been unwell for some time before his passing, per Metro. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Slik, studio group portrait, circa 1976, L-R Billy McIsaac, Jim McGinlay, Midge Ure, and Kenny Hyslop. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Born in Helensburgh on the Firth of Clyde in 1951, Hyslop spent much of his life in the music industry across the United Kingdom and Canada, beginning his journey as a drummer in the early 1970s.

Hyslop’s career took off in 1972, stepping in as the drummer for the glam-rock band Salvation, replacing Matt Cairns. Two years later, following a lineup change that saw Ure take on the role of lead vocalist, the band was renamed Slik. Their fortunes changed dramatically when they achieved a UK number-one single with “Forever And Ever” in 1975. The group disbanded in 1977.

The Scottish pop group Slik during a live performance in London, January 1976. Left to right: Jim McGinlay, Kenny Hyslop, Midge Ure, and Billy McIsaac. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Ure found global success with Ultravox, while Hyslop played with new wave bands Zones and The Skids before joining Simple Minds in 1981 as a replacement for original drummer Brian McGee. He remained with the band for a year and performed on the first leg of the Sons and Fascination Tour.

Kenny Hyslop’s Tenure as a Drummer for Simple Minds Was Short But Prolific

Hyslop contributed to the hit Simple Minds song “Promised You A Miracle” and appeared in promotional videos for “Sweat in Bullet” and “Love Song,” but did not work on their production. He left the band in early 1982 due to artistic differences and was replaced by former Café Jacques drummer Mike Ogletree for the second leg of the tour.

The drummer later formed the brief electronic group Set The Tone before reuniting with former bandmate Ure in 1985 for The Gift World Tour.

Meanwhile, fans flooded social media with tributes to the late drummer.

“Slik and Rich Kids made me a man. Thanks Kenny and Co,” one fan wrote on X. Awesome drummer. He was an integral part of that band,” a second fan added. “Sad news, I was a big fan of Slik,” a third fan wrote.

“Kenny taught my son to play the drums in calton place for many years. An incredibly modest and talented guy,” another fan noted.