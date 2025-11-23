’80s Music Legend Dies Suddenly: Jellybean Johnson Was 69

Jellybean Johnson, the iconic drummer for The Time and producer for artists such as Janet Jackson, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

The musician, whose real name was Garry George Johnson, died suddenly on Friday night, his family told TMZ. The 69-year-old’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born on November 19, 1956, in Chicago, Johnson moved to Minneapolis as a child. He taught himself to play drums and guitar before joining The Time in 1981, a funk rock band formed by Prince as part of his deal with Warner Bros. Johnson also appeared with the group in Prince’s 1990 film Graffiti Bridge.

Jellybean Johnson (alongside Morris Day and Jerome Benton) performs at the 2011 Soul Train Awards. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Prince protege Susannah Melvoin took to Instagram to mourn the passing of Johnson.

She described him as “the master of loving you like no brother could” and “a seasoned musical savant.” She reflected on their journey together, recalling how he transitioned from drums to guitar in their band, where “playing his guitar” was like “oxygen for him.” Melvoin expressed her heartbreak, calling his passing “a huge loss” and urging support for his family, especially his partner Marty. She concluded with a touching farewell: “Jellybean, may you rest in all that is light and graceful.”

Sheila E. also expressed her grief over Johnson’s death on Facebook.

“With a heavy heart, my dear friend Jellybean passed away a couple of hours ago,” Sheila wrote alongside a snapshot of Johnson behind his drum kit.

“We are devastated by this news. I’m praying for his family and all the kids. He was a kind human being, extremely talented and funny. He had a great sense of humor and [was] an awesome guitar player,” the “Hold Me” singer continued. “Yesterday was your birthday, I forgot to call you, and I’m so sorry. I love u, Bean. Rest in peace and power.”

Jellybean Johnson Also Produced Tracks for Artists Like Janet Jackson and Patti LaBelle

Aside from his work with The Time, Johnson was a prolific producer. He produced Janet Jackson’s 1990 No. 1 single “Black Cat” and also worked with artists like Patti LaBelle, Human League, New Edition, Cherrelle, and Alexander O’Neal, often serving as their drummer as well.

Jellybean Johnson of Morris Day & The Time performs in 2016. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

In 2008, Johnson performed with Rihanna at the 50th Grammy Awards. More recently, he led the Jellybean Johnson Experience, a group that performed with local up-and-coming Minneapolis musicians.

Johnson established the Minneapolis Sound Museum in 2022. The museum was designed to “educate, celebrate and create, while also providing an environment to learn, gather and showcase artistry that preserves and fosters the Minneapolis Sound genre.”









