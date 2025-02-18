’80s Movie and TV Actor Dies After Experiencing Respiratory Issues: Kevyn Major Howard Was 69

Kevyn Major Howard, the actor known for his role as Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick’s war film Full Metal Jacket, has passed away.

Howard’s family shared with TMZ that the actor died on Friday, February 14, at a hospital in Las Vegas, surrounded by his loved ones. According to the report, Howard had been hospitalized for several weeks prior to his passing due to respiratory complications.

He was 69.

We are sad to hear of the passing of Kevyn Major Howard who played Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TBzxcPDL2n — Stanley Kubrick (@StanleyKubrick) February 17, 2025

Matthew Modine, Howard’s friend and former co-star, honored his memory with a heartfelt tribute on X.

“Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces,” Modeine wrote.“He became famous for his role of ‘Rafterman’ in Stanley Kubrick’s FULL METAL JACKET. His portrayal gave him a unique entrée into the world of the US Marine Corps. This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation’s bravest. Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis”

Modine shared a photo from the set showcasing the “Lusthog Squad,” which featured Howard alongside Modine himself and co-stars Sal Lopez, Gary Landon Mills, and Adam Baldwin.

Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces. He became famous for his role of 'Rafterman' in Stanley Kubrick’s FULL METAL JACKET. His portrayal gave him a unique entrée into the world of the US Marine Corps.… pic.twitter.com/Kc2dYFEwb6 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) February 16, 2025

Kevyn Major Howard Beyond ‘Full Metal Jacket’

Howard, born on January 27, 1956, in Montreal, Canada, built a successful acting career after relocating to Los Angeles. His IMDB profile highlights performances in iconic TV shows such as MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and Miami Vice.

He shared the screen with Clint Eastwood in the 1983 film Sudden Impact and also worked as an extra in the iconic movie Scarface.

Howard’s final credited onscreen appearance was in the 1999 series Crusade. Beyond his acting career, he earned recognition as a talented headshot photographer.

Howard is survived by his wife, Tiffanie, his stepdaughter, Kayla, his sister, Kim, and his brother, Kelsey, according to The Daily Mail.