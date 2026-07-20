’80s WWE Superstar Dies: Family Confirms Siva Afi’s Death

Siva Afi, a Samoan professional wrestler and an ’80s WWE superstar, passed away on July 16. He was 77 years old.

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Book Pro Wrestler revealed that the wrestler’s family had confirmed the news.

“We are saddened to learn that Siva Afi has passed away, as confirmed by his family,” Book Pro Wrestler announced on X. “From his memorable WWF run to his work as Burt Reynolds’ bodyguard and stuntman, Siva lived a remarkable life.”

It was further noted, “More importantly, he earned the respect of those who shared a locker room with him—so many of the wrestlers we’ve spoken with over the years remembered him as a genuinely kind and well-liked man. Rest in peace, Siva Afi. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Wrestling and MMA reporter Dave Meltzer also wrote a special tribute to Afi.

“Sorry to hear about the death of Siva Afi, another protege of Peter Maivia,” he wrote. “Afi’s most famous match was a 60 minute draw with NWA champ Ric Flair at Aloha Stadium before what is still the largest crowd for pro wrestling in Hawaii.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Afi Started Wrestling in the Late ’70s

Born in April 1949, Afi, whose real name is Papali’itele Max Amata Taogaga, made a name for himself in the late ’80s with his appearances in the WWE.

Before his WWE days, Afi trained with Steve Rickard and Peter Maivia for two years, then defeated one of New Zealand’s top light-heavyweights, Del Adams, in 1974. He later defeated Big John Da Silva in the final tournament for the New Zealand Heavyweight Champion in 1978.

Nearly a decade later, he signed with WWE (then WWF) and won his debut match against Tim Patterson. Upon defeating Rene Goulet during his Prime Time Wrestling debut, Afi was dubbed “Superfly Af.”

After departing from the WWE in 1988, Afi returned to New Zealand to appear on The Main Event. He spent nearly a decade continuing his wrestling career before retiring in 1997 after 23 years.

However, that same year, Afi was indicted by an Ohio grand jury for acting as a “getaway driver” for a robbery, burglary, and kidnapping that was carried out in January 1996. He was convicted of one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated robbery, and seven counts of kidnapping.

Afi was sentenced to prison but was released in 2007. He was deported back to Samoa following his release.