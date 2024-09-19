8-Year-Old Girl Dies of Sepsis After Doctor Sent Her Home Twice Due to ‘Full’ Hospital

An 8-year-old girl passed away from a sepsis infection after a doctor sent her home twice due to a “full” hospital.

The parents of Mia Glynn, from Biddulph, Staffordshire, opened up to BBC about the little girl’s 2022 death. They recalled her vomiting and complaining of a sore throat and bad headache for three days.

However, when Soron and Katie Glynn took their daughter to the doctor twice and was told the nearby hospital was “full” and couldn’t admit Mia.

After developing more symptoms the little girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died from sepsis caused by Strep A infection.

Nearly two years later, her parents, Soron and Katie Glynn, are taking legal action.

“The unbelievable and unbearable pain we feel is unexplainable and unimaginable,” Kate explained. “Our beautiful healthy girl was the happiest, brightest, most loving and caring girl who smiled, danced, brought joy and love to everyone she met.”

Mia’s parent recalled the little girl starting to complain about a sore throat on Dec. 5, 2022.

Within a matter of days, she developed a severe headache and temperature on top of the persistent sore throat. Kate decided to take her to the doctor.

However, the mother-daughter duo returned to the doctor hours later. The physician called a nearby hospital for a second opinion. After the doctor was told the hospital was full, Mia was advised to take prescribed antibiotics with ibuprofen and fluids.

The Little Girl Was Rushed to the Hospital After a Rash Developed and Her Lips Turned Blue

In the early hours of Dec. 9, Mia’s aprents called the hopsital when she woke up with rash on her arms and legs.

“I said to the ambulance lady is [Mia] going to be ok, but they said they were doing all that they can and I knew then,” Soren said.

Kate pointed out, “Shortly after that they started doing CPR.”

At the hospital, Mia was given intravenous fluids and antibiotics. Unfortunately, she went into suspected septic shock and suffered a cardiac arrest. She died 20 minutes later.

“We’ll never get over the pain of losing Mia, especially in the way we did,” Kate shared. “Our hearts hurts every second since Mia’s heart stopped. But we will always make sure Mia will be remembered in the most special way.”

Soron recalled his daughter’s final moments of life. “Seeing Mia in her final moments was awful. We feel so blessed that she was our daughter but are completely heartbroken that Mia was taken from us so soon.”

Mia’s parents are now focusing on raising awareness of the dangers of sepsis. They revealed that more than £40,000 has been raised in the little girl’s memory through numerous fundraisers. The famly has donated more than £16,000 to the UK Sepsis Trust.

Soron and Kate are now suing for medical negligence.

“Mia was a cherished daughter and sister whose death has had a devastating impact on her family,” Victoria Zinzan of Irwin Mitchell, the lawyer representing Mia’s family, said. “Understandably her loved ones continue to have a number of concerns about her death and the circumstances surrounding it.”

Zinzan added, “Sadly through our work, we see too many families affected by sepsis; with Mia’s death vividly highlighting the dangers of the condition.”