‘7th Heaven’ Star Breaks off Decade-Long Engagement

Haylie Duff, best known for her role on the family drama 7th Heaven, has ended her long-term engagement to Matthew Rosenberg, closing a relationship that spanned more than a decade and included two children.

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A representative for Haylie Duff told TMZ the news.

Duff and Rosenberg have called off their engagement after approximately 12 years engaged and around 14 years together overall. The couple began dating in 2012 and became engaged in 2014, but they never officially married.

Duff’s representative confirmed that the pair ended their relationship earlier in 2026. They asked for privacy, particularly to protect their two daughters. The former couple shares their children, Ryan, 10, and Lulu, 7, and Duff has prioritized maintaining stability for them following the split.

Duff and Rosenberg built a long partnership that often appeared stable in public. They got engaged in 2014 after about two years of dating. Duff announced the engagement at the time with excitement, describing the moment as unexpected and joyful.

Marriage Was Never An Immediate Priority For Haylie Duff And Matthew Rosenberg

Despite the engagement, the couple repeatedly delayed wedding plans over the years, citing work and family responsibilities as key factors.

Duff previously explained that she and Rosenberg focused heavily on raising their children and managing careers, and she suggested in earlier interviews that marriage had not been an immediate priority. The couple continued to build their life together, and Duff often spoke about their strong bond even without formal marriage.

Reports indicate the pair ended their relationship quietly at the beginning of 2026. Though the exact reasons for the split have not been publicly disclosed. Neither Duff nor Rosenberg has provided detailed commentary on what led to the decision.

The breakup has drawn attention in entertainment circles due to the length of their engagement and their shared family life.

While the couple never made it to the altar, their long-term partnership included years of co-parenting and shared milestones, which fans had often viewed as a form of commitment equivalent to marriage.

As Duff moves forward, she continues to emphasize her role as a mother first, while navigating the end of one of Hollywood’s longer-running engagements.