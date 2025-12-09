74-Year-Old TikTok Personality Dies of Cancer: Family Announces Death of Jeri Wirtz

Jeri Wirtz, a TikTok star known as one half of “Jeri and Mike,” has passed away after a battle with cancer.

The Influencer died at her home on Saturday. She was 74.

Her death was announced in an Instagram post on Monday. It noted that Jeri spent her final day surrounded “by lifelong friends and family as she watched her children and grandchildren decorate the Christmas tree with her favorite music playing.”

Jeri and her husband, Mike, who had a combined following of over 900,000 across Instagram and TikTok, captured the hearts of many with their nearly five-decade-long interracial love story. Jeri also openly documented her journey with stage 4 breast cancer following her diagnosis nine years ago.

“We are devastated and know this news will be shocking to many of you who loved her and followed her journey on social media throughout the years,” the announcement read alongside a photo of Jeri smiling widely.

The Beloved TikTok Star’s Health Took a ‘Significant Decline’ Last Month

It continued, explaining that Jeri “openly shared her battle with stage 4 breast cancer for the past 9 years.”

“Through every challenge, she showed incredible strength, grace, and that beautiful smile so many of you adored,” it added.

A month ago, Jeri “experienced a significant decline in her health” and was admitted into a hospital where she had “hopes of improving,” the announcement detailed.

“Sadly, that wasn’t the case, and she began in-home hospice care last week. Although we prayed for more time, we were blessed with four precious days.”

“On her final day, she was surrounded by lifelong friends and family as she watched her children and grandchildren decorate the Christmas tree with her favorite music playing. We watched the sunset together one last time, and we are forever grateful to have shared those moments with her before she transitioned.”

“Without Jeri, the world doesn’t shine as bright. We will continue to honor her life and the beautiful legacy she leaves behind — as a wife, mother, sister, friend, artist, and the extraordinary person she was. Our world will never be the same without her,” the post concluded.

Jeri Wirtz Revealed Last Year That She Had Been Living with Cancer Since 2017

Jeri Wirtz revealed on Instagram in November 2024 that she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, describing her experience as “very challenging.” In the video, which features footage of the couple embracing, a voiceover from Mike Wirtz calls his wife a “fighter” who is “always optimistic.”

Jeri Wirtz, a Black woman, and Mike Wirtz, who is white, gained internet fame in 2020 by sharing their love story on TikTok to stay connected with family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the comments section about Jeri’s death was filled with fans paying tribute to her.

“May she rest in peace! I’ve always found your love inspirational and beautiful. I’m so sorry to hear this,” one top comment read.

“My heart is broken. I’m so very sorry for this great loss your family is going through. Jeri was a bright light. I loved getting to know her through her videos! Prayers for you all, I’m so sorry!” The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond wrote.

“I absolutely loved following this beautiful couple & family. Their love story will forever be inspiring. My deepest condolences,” Faith Jenkins of Judge Faith added.