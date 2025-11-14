70-Year-Old Grandma Survives After Tree Goes Crashing Through Her Apartment

A 70-year-old grandma is lucky to be alive after a tree came crashing through her apartment. The plant nearly crushed her to death.

The incident happened on October 31 at the Oasis at Regal Oakes in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lenore Richardson had been sitting in her bed. That’s when a large tree came crashing through the ceiling of her bedroom.

Speaking with WSOC, Richardson reflected on surviving the incident. She said that she heard a loud crack before the tree came crashing through. It landed on her. Attempting to lift the tree proved to be impossible.

Tree Falls On Top of Grandma

“I was like, ‘This is heavy! I can’t get out of here,’ ” she told the outlet.

She only lived because her headboard stopped the tree from falling directly on top of her. It protected her from being crushed. A firefighter was scared she had been crushed.

“I could see on his face, he’s like, ‘This is not good.’ You could see it in his face, like ‘There’s something bad up here,’ ” she recalled. “And when he saw me, I said, ‘I have to get out of here,’ and he lit up and said, ‘That’s okay, we have you. We’re gonna’ get you out.’ The fire department was so nice to me.”

But she suffered only bruises and marks on her arms for her troubles. She’s thankful to be alive because she has a young grandson.

“My grandson is 3 months old and I was just like, ‘I have to see him, I can’t not let him know who I am,’ ” she said. It could have ended up much worse than it did. There have been cases where trees have crushed people to death.

According to Battalion Chief Tristan Durban, several of her neighbors came to her aid when the tree collapsed on her. “Thank goodness for good neighbors,” he said.