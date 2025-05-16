70-Year-Old Golfer Ran Over After Car Chase Hits Chicago Golf Course

A 70-year-old golfer was hit by a vehicle, sustaining serious injuries, after a car chase ran through a Chicago golf course. This occurred Monday evening at the Billy Caldwell Golf Course, according to ABC7.

Videos by Suggest

Car Chase Ends With 70-Year-Old Golfer Struck On Golf Course

The SUV driver who struck the man is now in custody, and the golfer is recovering from his injuries at St. Francis Hospital. Video footage showed two vehicles driving down the fairway. It was the black SUV, alongside a silver sedan.

“Two cars flying across the golf course, and they were flying,” said Izzy Bolinski, a nearby resident. “They weren’t going slow.”

Another witness, Ed Waters, noticed the sedan chasing the SUV. “The silver sedan starts pursuing the SUV, who’s just intent on doing hot laps around the course,” said Waters.

Waters’ friend took a video of the incident as the two were playing gold together. The SUV driver seemed “out-of-control angry” while driving. Meanwhile, the sedan driver was a golf course employee trying to get the SUV to stop driving.

“He’s, like, honking at him, trying to pit maneuver the guy,” Waters continued. “Like, he’s, you know, they’re getting close on the fairway, just like not quite bumping, but getting close.”

Jim Wolfer’s home was right next to the course, so it didn’t take long for him to notice the car chase.

“I come out, and I see this older gentleman laying right there in the grass,” said Wolfer. “And two ladies attending, golfer ladies attending to him. So, I went out there, and he wasn’t moving. But when I got there, he opened up his eyes and he could speak.”

Even after running through the 70-year-old man, the SUV driver continued driving, Wolfer explained. Employees of the golf course eventually stopped him. Another witness told the outlet they saw the SUV driver hop out holding a 3-inch blade.

“The GM of the course chased him down to the other hole back there, where there’s no outlet, and so kind of pinned him in there, and then the cops came,” Wolfer continued. “But he’s the hero. He chased the guy.”

The reckless driver is now in custody with pending charges. Meanwhile, the 70-year-old ended up in the intensive care unit.