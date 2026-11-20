Hollywood is mourning the heartbreaking loss of veteran actor Larry Poindexter, best known for his appearances in Days of Our Lives, S.W.A.T. and JAG.

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The actor died on November 18, 2026, at the age of 66, days after a shocking road incident in Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, Poindexter suffered serious injuries after a vehicle struck him while he crossed a street in Studio City, California, on November 13.

The accident left the actor with broken ribs, prompting doctors to admit him to a local hospital for treatment. Poindexter had reportedly scheduled surgery for Wednesday, November 18, but he died suddenly that morning before the procedure.

Larry Poindexter Was Most Known For ‘Days of Our Lives’

Poindexter built an impressive entertainment career spanning more than four decades. Soap opera fans particularly remember him for his appearances in Days of Our Lives, where he portrayed Ben Welch in 1984 before returning as Father Louis between 2014 and 2018.

He also played LAPD Captain Tom Fuller in the 2003 action film S.W.A.T. and appeared as lawyer Dalton Lowne in the television drama JAG.

His extensive television credits included General Hospital, Friends, Will & Grace, Supernatural, NCIS, How I Met Your Mother, and Station 19.

Beyond acting, Poindexter pursued music and performed as the lead singer of alternative-country band The High Lonesome. He also contributed to the Broadway musical The Cher Show as a producer.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed his official cause of death. His sudden passing has left colleagues and fans remembering a performer whose work entertained television audiences for generations.

Poindexter leaves behind his wife, casting director Carol Kritzer, and their two sons.