59-Year-Old Woman Dies In Pennsylvania After Tree Falls On Her While Driving

A woman in Pennsylvania has died after a tree collapsed onto her vehicle. Emergency Services are calling it “a freak accident.”

According to a report by People, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 1:45 PM. A large tree fell onto the road and hit a 59-year-old driving a Toyota Corolla. The debris also struck a 64-year-old in a Nissan Alma. Authorities have not identified either driver. The outlet explains that it was a blustery day, with winds reaching 35 MPH.

Per Fox 29, emergency services transported both drivers to a local hospital. The 59-year-old succumbed to her injuries, while authorities took the 65-year-old to the hospital in a stable condition.

A report by 6ABC suggests that the ground was wet and saturated, with more rain expected in the coming days. Ken Krivitzky, who drove by the scene, explained, “This area has a lot of old trees, which is lovely 99 percent of the time. And can be challenging some of the time.” Patrick Glynn from Narberth Ambulance said, “It’s just kind of a freak accident. It’s hard to kind of know, especially on main thoroughfares like Lancaster Avenue.”

Glynn Explains That Tree Collapses Aren’t A Rare Occurrence

In an interview with 6 ABC, Glynn explained, “It happens more frequently than people realize.” The outlet explains that police are still investigating the incident. Authorities are also reportedly trying to figure out who is responsible for the tree that toppled into the road.

Earlier this month, a tree trimmer died on the job while he was working on a 50-foot-tall palm tree. Jaime Yepiz, 43, was busy working when dry palm fronds from the tree trunk fell on him. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call on May 10 in the morning and reportedly had to use chainsaws to free the worker.

Emergency services rushed Yepiz to hospital in an “extremely critical condition.” He died from his injuries the following day. Medical professionals reportedly confirmed he died from being suffocated by the palm fronds. Just like the fallen tree, authorities explain that similar incidents aren’t as rare as you may think. The CDC even has guidance on trimming palm trees.