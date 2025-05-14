Tree Trimmer Suffocates After Getting Trapped Under Tree Leaves

A tree trimmer has died on the job after getting trapped under palm fronds on the tree he was working on.

According to a report by AZ Central, Jaime Yepiz, 43, was trimming a 50-foot-tall palm tree on Saturday, May 10. However, he became stuck after dry palm fronds hanging from the trunk fell on him. The outlet explains that firefighters received a call at around 9:30 in the morning, when one of Yepiz’s colleagues said he was unresponsive. The Phoenix Fire Department said they had to use chainsaws to free the tree trimmer. Emergency services transported Yepiz to the hospital in an “extremely critical condition.” He died from his injuries on Sunday.

ABC15 confirms that the tree trimmer died of suffocation. ADOSH, an agency dealing with the safety of state workers, told the outlet they have opened an investigation into the incident.

Is Getting Trapped While Trimming Palm Trees Common?

The circumstances surrounding Yepiz’s death may seem unusual, but similar incidents have occurred enough that the CDC and other agencies have resources about prevention. Per the CDC, ‘When a tree trimmer cuts or pulls on dead fronds, adjacent fronds or an entire ring of fronds may collapse and encase the worker.’

The weight of the fronds can put pressure on a worker’s chest, leading to suffocation. The article also cites another incident where ‘workers were pinned by thick layers of dead fronds and suffocated to death.’

As a preventative measure, the CDC recommends that workers use an aerial device with fall protection. Alternatively, the agency suggests working from a position above the fronds.

Kayla Perez has set up a GoFundMe to help with burial costs. The fundraiser explains that they are asking for donations to send his body to his hometown in Sonora, Mexico. His parents are there and want to say their final goodbyes. The post on GoFundMe says, “Jaime was a hard worker, kind, and loved by all.” He is survived by two daughters and four stepchildren. In an interview with ABC15, Jaime’s daughter Aimee said, “I just can’t believe I don’t have a dad no more.”