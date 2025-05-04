Walt Disney World Guest Caught on Video Climbing Animal Kingdom’s Tree of Life

A female Disney World guest was caught on video climbing the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom late last week.

Videos by Suggest

In a May 1 TikTok video, the guest is seen scaling up a section of the Tree of Life in a white shirt, shorts, and white sneakers. She is located just above the waterfall.

“Ayo, we just climbing any trees now?” the person who shared the video wrote over the video. They also wrote in the post’s caption, “What da flip? People climbing the tree of life today at animal kingdom.”

TikTok users took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the incident.

“‘Oh that’s a lifetime ban’ spoken like a true Disney connoisseur,” one TikTok wrote with a crying-laughing emoji.

Another wrote, “Tree of (banned for) life.”

A TikToker further pointed out, “I bet she got an amazing photo tho.”

“It’s crazy to me when someone thinks, ‘I don’t see anyone else doing this insane thing, bet it’s just because they didn’t think of it first,'” a fellow TikToker stated. “It can’t be possible because it would be insane.”

Disney World Rules Prohibit Guests From Doing This Kind of Act

Although there isn’t a specific rule that the guest cannot climb the Tree of Life, Walt Disney World does prohibit those who visit its park from doing this kind of act.

In its property rules, Walt Disney prohibits guests from “engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World resort or any part thereof.”

Guests are also prohibited from having unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated only for Cast Members.

“We reserve the right to prohibit the use or storage of any other item not listed above that we determine may be harmful or disruptive, in our sole and absolute discretion,” the park states.

According to PlanDisney, Disney Parks does not have a policy for removing lifetime bans. The bans are considered to be “lifelong restrictions.” However, guests can submit an appeal once the ban has been in place for over a year.