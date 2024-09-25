54-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Over Song Played on Jukebox at Restaurant

A song selection from a jukebox is said to have sparked a fatal shooting at a restaurant in a Florida strip mall. Socorro Camacho, 54, lost his life during a confrontation at Antojitos Mexicanos in Fort Lauderdale around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Mauro Bonilla, a regular at Antojitos Mexicanos, recounted that friends inside the establishment informed him the incident began when a man selected a song from the jukebox. According to Mauro, another customer approached the man and remarked, “You’re not a real Mexican if you play that music,” as reported by 7News.

From there, the argument spiraled out of control.

“The guy who got insulted pulled his weapon. [He] started shooting, you know, to the other guy, didn’t give him the chance,” Bonilla told CBS News.

According to Bonilla, the man who criticized another patron’s song choice was the first to draw his weapon. However, it was the recipient of his taunts who allegedly fired the first shot.

“The other guy was chasing him, shot after shot,” Bonilla told 7News.

“It’s just sad because this is a good neighborhood. It never happens, you know. I’m very shocked someone got shot dead and killed,” he added.

The 54-Year-Old Was Shot Three Times Over a Song Played on a Jukebox

According to the 911 dispatcher, the victim sustained three gunshot wounds. The manager of Antojitos Mexicanos reported that the shooter fled the scene.

Local news outlets aired footage of investigators entering and exiting the restaurant. Meanwhile, medical examiners were seen covering what appeared to be a body with a white sheet.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department says the suspect, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, has not yet been arrested.

Camacho’s brother shared with 7News that he spent much of the morning searching for him until he received a call from detectives in Fort Lauderdale, who confirmed the tragic news of his brother’s death.

“The only thing I can say is that I want police to apprehend the suspect. Right now, there’s nothing else we can do,” he admitted.

Camacho’s brother shared with NBC6 in Spanish that the family sensed something was amiss when they were unable to reach him.

“I only know they fought over a song and that is it,” he said.

Of course, the brother expressed that he was heartbroken over his sibling’s passing. He mentioned that his brother was the only family he had in Florida.