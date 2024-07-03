51-year-old-tori-spelling-shows-off-figure-in-neon-green-bikini

Tori Spelling rocked a tiny neon green bikini at the beach, proving that age 51 and several kids later, she’s still got it. The Beverly Hills 90210 star left onlookers picking their jaws off the sand!

On Tuesday, Page Six published photos of Spelling enjoying the beach in Malibu, California. She wore a tiny swimsuit highlighting her cleavage and hip piercings, accessorized with a gold necklace and a body chain. After swimming, she reportedly tanned with friend Laura Rugetti for over two hours on the beach.

Tori Spelling, 51, shows off figure in neon green bikini after admitting to using weight loss drugs https://t.co/rWUSoPNMP0 pic.twitter.com/nwNMwkGsMO — Page Six (@PageSix) July 3, 2024

The outlet reported that in April, Spelling shared she used Mounjaro to shed baby weight after Ozempic proved ineffective.

“I don’t feel ashamed saying that. I couldn’t lose the baby weight,” Spelling admitted on her podcast. “I was lucky enough that with four of my babies, I lost the baby weight afterward.”

She stated she had always weighed under 120 pounds until after Beau’s birth in 2017 when she reached 160 pounds. Her doctor attributed her slower recovery to her age, which was 44 at the time.

The veteran actress welcomed all five of her children with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott. Alongside Beau, they have Liam, 17; Stella, 16; Hattie, 12; and Finn, 11. McDermott also has a son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

Fans React to Tori Spelling’s Bikini Body

Tori Spelling fans seemed mostly supportive of the actress sporting her figure in a bikini. Indeed, many love that she was so candid about using weight loss drugs to attain her beach body.

“I don’t know why people hate weight loss drugs. I love it when people speak their truths,” one onlooker wrote on X. “Looks pretty damn good after having all those kids,” another X user added. “Congrats to her! The ones who say they lost all the weight bc they “stopped drinking” are the funniest, haha,” a third fan chimed in.

However, some X users questioned Spelling’s priorities.

“Wait so she’s got a gofundme bc she’s poor but she can afford and do weightless [sic] drugs…..”, one onlooker noted.

Indeed, Tori Spelling’s use of expensive weight-loss drugs might seem odd considering her alleged financial situation.

Spelling and her estranged husband Dean McDermott reportedly accumulated numerous debts throughout their marriage. These include $707,487 to the IRS, $282,655 in California state taxes, and $88,000 and $37,000 to American Express.

She has allegedly been consistently avoiding paying her bills, while her 78-year-old mother, Candy Spelling, reportedly supports her extravagant lifestyle.

When their father, TV producer Aaron Spelling, passed away at 83 from a stroke in 2006, Tori and her younger brother Randy, then 45, each inherited approximately $800,000. Meanwhile, Candy Spelling continues to manage her late husband’s fortune, which is estimated at $600 million.