51-year-old-man-missing-after-going-overboard-on-cruise-ship

The search for a Norwegian Cruise Line passenger who fell overboard near the Bahamas on Thursday has ended.

A 51-year-old man, whose identity has not been disclosed, fell overboard from the Norwegian Epic during a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on December 21, shortly after the ship departed from the Florida coast, according to Cruise Hive.

A nearby cruise ship also participated in the search efforts. However, the cruise line confirmed to Cruise Hive that the operation concluded on Thursday evening.

“The authorities were immediately notified, and a search and rescue operation under the guidance and oversight of the Bahamas Rescue Coordination Center went underway,” a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson told the outlet. “After an extensive search that was unfortunately unsuccessful, the ship was released by the authorities to continue its voyage.“

It’s unclear how the man fell overboard. However, harrowing footage shows distressed cruisegoers gazing out into the sea in hopes of spotting the man.

Norwegian Epic. Man overboard pic.twitter.com/5svyQ7HnhF — George Sakellaris (@GSAKTECH) December 26, 2024

The Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson stated that the man was part of a large travel group. “His family on board is being attended to and supported during this very challenging situation,” they explained.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

The Norwegian Epic was traveling north from Ocho Rios, Jamaica, heading toward Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

The ship promptly halted and initiated search and rescue operations, soon joined by Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam, departing from Port Everglades, per Cruise Hive.

The Norwegian Epic, built in 2010 and revamped in 2020, is an impressive cruise ship designed to host up to 4,100 passengers in double-occupancy cabins, supported by a crew of 1,724. Spanning 1,081 feet in length, this gargantuan vessel boasts 19 decks and a gross tonnage of 155,873.

Previously operating Mediterranean cruises from Italy and Spain, the ship was relocated to Port Canaveral for the 2023-2024 winter season. This move was made to meet the rising demand for Caribbean sailings, the company announced last year.