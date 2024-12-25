Cruise Passenger Dead After Attempting to Jump Overboard, Witnesses ‘Traumatized’

A woman tragically died on Saturday after attempting to jump overboard on a cruise ship returning to Florida and landing on a lower deck.

Videos by Suggest

“Princess Cruises is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a 48-year-old female guest who attempted to jump overboard earlier today,” Princess Cruises told Cruise Radio.

“The guest fell to a lower deck, where she was promptly rescued. Shipboard personnel immediately provided emergency medical care, but despite their best efforts, she could not be revived,” the cruise line continued.

The cruise line announced it is providing “grief support services” to both passengers and crew following the tragic death of the woman. The victim was reportedly traveling with her family at the time.

Meanwhile, passengers shared their accounts on social media, recounting their experiences aboard the cruise following the woman’s jump overboard.

A TikTok video shared by a passenger showed the captain’s emergency announcement following the woman’s death.

“We understand that this event may be distressing for many of you,” the captain can be heard saying in the clip over the intercom.

“We were there. I was in tears thinking of her family left behind. so sad!” one comment under the post read. “I was on that cruise it was heartbreaking!” another onlooker added.

Alleged Eyewitnesses Recount the Harrowing Moment a Cruise Passenger Attempted to Jump Overboard

However, the Princess Cruise Reddit page became the go-to platform for alleged cruisers to recount their experiences following the incident

“I thought the announcement was done very well [and] appreciate the transparency given. I also heard the call for medical personnel while at the kid’s event. So sad,” one comment on the thread read.

“My mom and cousin watched the whole thing. They were directly below us two floors down. Nobody ever came to question them. They are very traumatized by it,” another user wrote.

“They said she hit everything on the way down, and it was extremely disturbing. Someone held her by her arm for a couple of seconds before she fell.”

Meanwhile, another Reddit user, claiming to be the victim’s cousin, thanked others for their support despite the victim being a stranger to them.

“I just want to say I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns and overall sensitivity to what happened,” the user wrote. “I won’t go into details as it was a very personal situation. [However], I will say she was really looking forward to this cruise, as it was especially important for her mother,” they continued.

“Thank you all again for being so kind and understanding. My aunt would also really appreciate that.”

Local and federal authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.