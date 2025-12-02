’50s/’60s Rock Musician Dead at 85: Son Announces Death of Warren Williams

On 29 November 2025, we lost one of the true founding figures of Australian rock ’n’ roll. Warren Williams, aged 85, passed away after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy that helped define the early years of home-grown rock.

His son, Warren Williams, announced the news on Facebook the day after the legend’s passing.

“Yesterday was a very sad day with the loss of my father Warren Williams,” he wrote. “A most humble, kind and quiet man who taught me so much about being a good human. One of the greatest singers and performers of his time. The memories of growing up by his side will always be there.”

“RIP Dad, we will all miss you.”

There is no official confirmation on what caused or contributed to Warren William’s death. Although most reports mention a long battle with an illness.

Warren Williams Leaves Behind A Vast Musical Legacy

Born on 5 April 1940, Williams burst onto the music scene in the late 1950s. In January 1958, he formed Warren Williams and the Squares, a band shaped in the mold of the era’s rock trailblazers. Their debut single, “My Teenage Love,” released in December that year.

By 1960, Williams had gone solo, launching his own career with the single “My Little Girl.” A year later, he recorded “A Star Fell From Heaven,” which charted in several Australian states and affirmed his appeal as a solo artist.

Off-stage, Williams was a family man. He leaves behind four children: Warren Jr., Darren, Tracey and Andrew. His sons would later carry on the musical tradition, performing under the banner “Brothers in Harmony,” a tribute to their father’s pioneering spirit.

In tribute posts across social media and local press, fans and fellow musicians have gathered together to share memories and heartwarming moments they shared with the late musician.

“Sad news.RIP.I saw him many times with my Mum when he performed in the clubs around Sydney and with his sons as well,” wrote one.

“What a legend. Always loved & his fantastic sons & grandson carry on the musical family tradition. Rest in peace,” commented another.