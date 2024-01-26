50-cent-sued-by-power-106-host-after-allegedly-hitting-her-with-microphone

Hip Hop Star Curtis Jackson, also known as “50 Cent,” has found himself in legal trouble.

The incident occurred last summer during the Los Angeles stop of his “Final Lap” tour. One of the microphones provided to the G-Unit rapper wasn’t working. Rather than passing it to the stage crew, 50 hurled it into the crowd.

That’s when the microphone hit Power 106 DJ Bryhana Monegain. Per TMZ, the Queens rapper was able to avoid criminal charges for striking Monegain. But the Power 106 host is still suing 50 for the injuries she suffered as a result of the incident.

“According to the suit once 50 realized his mic was malfunctioning, he opted to throw it in the crowd, where Bryhana claims it struck her in the face and wrist… resulting in severe and permanent injuries,” TMZ reports.

“Her alleged injuries, specified in the docs, align with the story we broke at the time … Bryhana says she suffered a concussion and a forehead laceration, among other bumps and bruises.”

Rapper Cranks up Pressure on Teairra Marie

Amid his legal troubles, 50 is also trying to collect money owed to him. After winning a lawsuit against reality television star Teairra Marie, the “In the Club” rapper is still awaiting payment. The rapper is now upping his efforts. He has filed a Writ of Execution against Marie. And even worse for Marie, her debt is steadily accruing interest.

“According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has filed a Writ of Execution against Mari in Sacramento County, California,” The Source wrote.

“This legal move was made earlier this month and is aimed at enforcing the judgment, which continues to accrue daily interest. The current amount owed by Mari has ballooned to $50,476. This includes the initial award of $30,000 in legal fees, an additional $5,000 in sanctions and other fees, and $14,000 in accumulated interest due to non-payment.”

50 Cent Reacts to Ozempic Rumors

50 has been in the headlines a lot lately. In a recent Instagram post, fans noticed that the hip-hop star has shredded a significant amount of weight.

Some people accused him of using the popular new supplement Ozempic. The drug, which has normally been used to aid diabetics, has become popular because of its dramatic weight loss effect. However, 50, denies ever using it.

“You wanna talk about weight loss? I was in the gym, I was working the f–– out, man,” he said. “And they say it’s Ozempic? I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You saw me on tour.”