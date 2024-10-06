5-year-old-boy-now-recovering-after-going-into-cardiac-arrest-on-disney-ride

A five-year-old boy suffered cardiac arrest while riding a roller coaster at Disney World, leaving his parents fearing for his life.

Ernesto Tagle lost consciousness and started seizing about 20 seconds into the ride on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, an enclosed roller coaster at Epcot. The boy remained unconscious for the entire duration of the ride, his parents tense with terror.

The boy’s mother, Christine Tagle, recalled the harrowing ordeal. “I was screaming, hitting him, and saying something’s wrong,” she told Fox 35 late last month.

The 5-year-old boy’s heart stopped while he was riding a rollercoaster at Disney World. (Image via YouTube / @NBC6SouthFlorida)

The Tagle family are avid Disney fans and pass holders to the theme park. They thought it was just another regular day as they got on one of their favorite rides.

Tagle was seated a row behind her son when he lost consciousness, prompting her to search for his pulse during the ride. Once the 60-mph coaster came to a stop, she began performing CPR on him. Fortunately, a passing couple—a nurse and an EMT—along with a Disney employee quickly came to her aid, providing an automated external defibrillator to revive the boy’s heart before he was airlifted to the hospital.

The boy’s heart failed 20 seconds after the enclosed roller coaster, inspired by ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, launched into action. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Ernesto was reportedly transferred to three different hospitals, undergoing a series of tests before being diagnosed with catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), a rare heart condition that can be triggered by intense excitement or physical activity.

The Boy Underwent Surgery Following his Cardiac Arrest at Disney World

The family first shared photos on social media of Ernesto unconscious in the hospital, wearing a neck brace and surrounded by medical equipment and tubes, prior to his surgery.

Doctors have implanted a device in Ernesto’s chest designed to treat life-threatening heart arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest. His father reported that Ernesto is recovering well, showing no signs of brain or heart damage.

The relieved father shared that his “warrior” son has returned home and is excited to ride his motorcycle. He posted photos on social media, showcasing a happy and seemingly healthy Ernesto.

Meanwhile, the family expressed their gratitude to those who swiftly acted to save their son.

“We just feel so lucky this didn’t rob us of his smile and energy,” Christine Tagle explained to Fox 35.