49ers-qb-brock-purdy-shares-exclusive-photos-from-iowa-wedding

Ready to relive the best day of his life, 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, took to Instagram to show some photos of his wedding to long-time love Jenna Brandt.

In the social media post, Purdy couldn’t help but gush about his now wife. “Jenna Joleen Purdy. My wife,” he declared. “No matter what the circumstances in our life, Jesus will always be our firm foundation. I love you JP.”

Brock and Jenna announced their engagement in July 2023. They were married in mid-March. TMZ reports that the couple celebrated their big day surrounded by up to 350 guests.

During Super Bowl Opening Night, Brock Purdy spoke about how Jenna was taking care of the wedding plans during the 2023 NFL season.

“Jenna’s done a great job with the wedding plans,” he said. “Obviously, we got engaged in the summer and then bloom, the season hit, so for me, it’s been obviously football and trying to win every week.”

Continuing to praise Jenna, Brock Purdy added she had done a “tremendous” job when it came to wedding plans. “When I come home and we just talk about the little things of the wedding, and honestly it’s helped me with football to sort of get my mind off football,” he said. “And we have our time to talk about the wedding and what our future looks like.”

The 49ers quarterback then said he and Jenna enjoyed the entire wedding process. Jenna also shared some photos of the big day. “Best day of our lives!” she wrote. “I get to call my best friend my HUSBAND for forever and ever!!!”

Brock Purdy Revealed How Excited He Was to Marry Jenna Just Days Before the Super Bowl

Right before the Super Bowl, Brock Purdy discussed how excited he was to be marrying Jenna.

“I get to marry my best friend,” he told Sports360AZ. “And so does she, and we get to go do life together. So a little bit more nerve-wracking, I’d say, than playing in a game, like the Super Bowl.”

Brock Purdy also stated that the Super Bowl has been a football game he wanted to play his whole life. “Yes, it’s probably the biggest game I’ve ever played in,” he added. “But I feel like just the nerves are slightly different compared to getting married.”

Purdy and the 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers ended up losing the game in overtime 25-22. Despite the loss, Jenna was very supportive of Brock following the game. “What a season to be proud [and] thankful for,” she wrote on Instagram with a snapshot of her kissing Brock on the field.