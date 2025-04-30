‘Tragic Accident’: Penske Moving Truck Crash Leaves 4 Hospitalized

A moving truck struck multiple pedestrians in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood, leaving four people injured and hospitalized.

Videos by Suggest

Four individuals were hospitalized, while two others were evaluated at the scene but declined treatment, following an incident near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street.

The incident was reported at approximately 12:48 p.m. on April 1, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told local outlet NBC10 Boston. Initially, two people were reported to be in critical condition. However, Commissioner Cox later confirmed that the driver’s condition had improved.

The truck crash “seems to be more of a tragic accident than anything else,” Cox stated during a news conference, while emphasizing that the investigation remains ongoing.

When asked if a medical issue might have caused the crash, Cox stated that the matter is still under investigation.

Two law enforcement officials familiar with the case told the outlet they are investigating whether the driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, experienced a medical issue that caused the crash. They also noted that the driver is believed to have a pre-existing medical condition.

Boston Mayor Calls Scene of Moving Truck Crash ‘Quite Shocking’

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden emphasized the high activity in the area, highlighting how easily the incident could have resulted in more injuries.

“It is quite shocking to see the scene right now, the scale of damage,” Wu admitted, per NBC10 Boston.

At the crash site, the yellow Penske rental box truck lay overturned, surrounded by first responders. The area was cordoned off with caution tape, and nearby, shards of broken glass and damaged infrastructure bore evidence of the impact. Over an hour after the collision, the truck’s taillight continued to flash, a silent reminder of the chaotic scene.

Penske also released a statement in the aftermath of the moving truck crash.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Boston,” the company said, “This is an ongoing situation that we’re monitoring closely. Penske will be cooperating fully with authorities to support their investigation. Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident. Based on our records, the truck involved was out on rent to a commercial trucking company. We have no other information at this time.”