4-Year-Old Dies After Going For A Ride With Great-Grandma On Tractor

In a tragic accident, a 4-year-old, Maverick Flinn, and his 68-year-old great-grandmother died after being struck by a tractor in Indiana.

According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Department statement shared with PEOPLE, the incident occurred at 7:40 p.m. on Monday, June 23. Emergency responders arrived at a Redding Township location and found Maverick and his great-grandmother, having been struck by a tractor, a combine.

After being rushed to a local medical center, Maverick Flinn was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, his great-grandmother, who remains unnamed, was airlifted to a hospital. Two days later, on Wednesday, June 25, she succumbed to her injuries.

WTHR reported that Maverick wanted to ride in the combine alongside his great-grandfather. However, when he exited the tractor, he and his great-grandma were fatally struck.

In an interview with the outlet, Zach Flinn, Maverick’s uncle, revealed that the 4-year-old was a loving kid who had a strong passion for farming.

“It was in his blood,” Flinn told the outlet. “But just so energetic, so loving, never met someone that he didn’t want to give a hug to.”

Support

Following Maverick’s death, the family received overwhelming support from the community. Specifically, Flinn mentioned how the family received 12 days’ worth of wheat in just 24 hours. Moreover, a GoFundMe was originally set to raise $5,000. It managed to raise more than $79,000 as of Tuesday, July 1.

“It’s absolutely incredible what this community has done,” Flinn added. “If it was on the flip side, we’d have been there for somebody else.”

Maverick Flinn was described heartwarmingly in his obituary, with his family describing him as a boy with the brightest smile, a heart full love love, and added that he “gave the very best hugs.”

“Maverick’s life was full of joy and curiosity. His bright smile and kind spirit touched everyone he met,” the obituary reads. “Maverick’s laughter and boundless energy lit up every room he entered. He never met a stranger and brought happiness to all who knew him.”

Maverick’s funeral took place on Monday, June 30. With his father and grandfather being firefighters, many members of the Indiana State Fire reportedly attended the event.

“Letting the families know, letting the firefighters know at Seymour Fire Department, I really care for them, and this part of the job is where the heart gets involved,” Indiana State Fire Marshall Steve Jones said.