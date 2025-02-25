4 People Die in Missouri Car Crash , Including 3 Friends Leaving a High School Basketball Game

Three young women tragically lost their lives in a car crash last week after attending a high school basketball game in Missouri. The accident also left the driver of the other vehicle dead.

Videos by Suggest

On Friday, February 21, at around 8 p.m. local time, a tragic accident on Highway 54 in Vernon County left four people dead. Among the victims were three young adults, aged 18, 19, and 21, as well as a 38-year-old man traveling in a separate vehicle, per a Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report.

The man who died was driving a GMC Terrain when it was hit by a Toyota Corolla carrying the female victims, none of whom were behind the wheel. According to the report, the Corolla ran a stop sign, went off the road after the crash, and hit a fence and a tree.

The Toyota Corolla carrying the young women was driven by a 49-year-old man and also had a 38-year-old woman as a passenger, officials reported. Both adults sustained serious injuries.

Two 16-year-olds in the GMC Terrain sustained minor injuries in the crash, while an 18-year-old suffered moderate injuries, according to the report. A 39-year-old woman in the vehicle was seriously injured.

The victims were transported to various hospitals to receive medical treatment.

Tributes Pour in for Victims of Missouri Car Crash

The report did not disclose the identities of the victims. However, according to a Facebook post from district officials, the three women who lost their lives were recent graduates of the Climax Springs School District.

The message honored Ava Wolfe, Jayden Butterfield, and Violet Corado.

After attending a basketball game between Climax Springs and Northeast Vernon County High School, they were on their way home, according to a report by local station KSNF.

“Ava and Jayden were both beloved employees of the District, who dedicated their time and talent to our students each day,” the Climax Springs R-IV School District wrote. “As students, all of these individuals left a legacy within our school.”

“As the families and our community grieve the loss of lives which held many great things ahead of them, please keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” the district added.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office expressed their condolences for the victims in a heartfelt post on Facebook.

“[Our] hearts and prayers go out to the families and friends that have been affected by the wreck on C hwy and 54 hwy. May God wrap his arms around you and comfort throughout this time.”