4-of-the-most-stunning-celebrity-swim-shots-of-2025

As 2025 comes to a close, it’s time to revisit the boldest celebrity swim shot moments that left the internet swooning.

First up, pop singer Jewel turned up the heat this September, giving fans a peek at her summer adventures—complete with a swimsuit snap that showed off her superbly toned figure.

1. Jewel

The 51-year-old “Foolish Games” singer started off demurely, sipping tea in the first picture of her Instagram carousel. But by the second slide, she was serving up a whole lot more than just chamomile.

In the shot, Jewel strikes a pose in a sleek black one-piece, flexing her bicep in front of the mirror. It’s those killer thigh muscles, however, that truly steal the spotlight.

“Summer recap: more travel, more lifting (because, 51 and gotta keep that muscle and bone up), more time with family and loved ones, more painting … more adventure, more joy …” the “Hands” singer wrote at the time.

Talk about some serious gains!

2. Aimee Garcia

Meanwhile, in August, actress Aimee Garcia recently took to social media to model a string bikini while channeling her fan-favorite Dexter role. She played Jamie, the younger sister of Detective Angel Batista (David Zayas), on the Showtime drama from 2011–2013 (now enjoying a new revival series).

The 46-year-old shared a striking Instagram selfie, wearing a pink bikini top that highlighted her top-shelf abs and curves. She completed the look with bold sunglasses and a cheerful smile, while her sleek black hair fell over her toned shoulders.

“Jamie Batista vibes,” Garcia wrote alongside the sexy shot, perhaps hoping for an appearance on Dexter: Resurrection.

3. An Icon Enters the Celeb Swim Shot Chat…

Next up is a timeless icon who, even in her ’90s, proves that true allure sometimes only gets better with age….

Back in August, the one and only Joan Collins reminded us all that true divas don’t age; they just get more fabulous. The icon blessed our feeds with a poolside snap, proving her legs are still legendary.

The 92-year-old Dynasty star shared the stunning Instagram photo from her getaway in the South of France. She wore a white swimsuit paired with a bold red sun hat, turquoise jewelry, and a polished maroon pedicure. Sitting cross-legged on a vibrant blue towel, she smiled warmly for the camera.

“I’m relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat,” she wrote in part, adding a fire emoji. “Thinking of my next move or next movie!”

Mercy!

4. Brie Larson

Finally, in October, Kong: Skull Island star Brie Larson turned up the heat during her Mexico getaway, dropping jaws with some stunning bikini moments.

In a series of striking Instagram photos, the Room Oscar-winning actress showcased her toned figure in a vibrant orange bikini while paddleboarding in the sun. The stylish two-piece highlighted her curves, pairing perfectly with her sun-kissed skin. She completed the look with a straw hat and a matching orange paddleboard.

In another shot, the Captain Marvel star wore a sarong over her bikini bottoms as she waved and grinned for the camera while paddleboarding.

“An unparalleled escape @hotelesencia,” the actress wrote captioned the sizzling snaps. Hotel Esencia is located in Xpu-Ha, Mexico, on the Riviera Maya, nestled between Playa del Carmen and Tulum on the Yucatán Peninsula.

Here’s hoping 2026 brings even more glorious bikini moments from these stunning celebrity sirens…