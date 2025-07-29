3 People, Including Toddler, Dead After Plane Crashes Into Idaho Neighborhood

A small airplane carrying three people, including a 23-month-old toddler, crashed into an Idaho neighborhood shortly after departing Nampa Municipal Airport. All people on board were killed as a result.

According to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), the incident occurred on Sunday, July 27. At 5:41 p.m., the NPD received 911 calls regarding a small plane crash at N. Venice Street.

The plane ended up striking an unoccupied outbuilding in an Idaho residential neighborhood. As per KIVI, the incident took place moments after the aircraft, tail number N5764H, departed Nampa Municipal Airport.

All three people on board died as a result.

Resident Leno Garcia, who lives near the crash site, told the Idaho Statesman that he heard a loud bang while watching TV with his granddaughters. After we went outside, a crowd gathered around the crash, and some people even attempted to help the people inside the aircraft.

“When the police came, they told the people they had to get out of here because it might explode,” Garcia said. “Some guys tried to open the plane to help the guys out, but they couldn’t open the door.”

Victims Identified

KIVI reported that the Canyon County Coroner’s Office identified the individuals killed in the Nampa plane crash as Jestene Leroy, 30, and Brandon Leroy, 43. The third individual killed is a 23-month-old boy, Paxton Leroy, who was initially pulled from the wreckage. He succumbed to his injuries at St. Luke’s Medical Center hours later.

KTVB, which shared a family statement, reported that Jestene and Brandon were Paxton’s parents.

Resident Tyler Barnhard, who rents the backyard where the plane landed, told the Idaho Statesman that his son was at home when the airplane crash occurred. His home is located feet away from the crash site.

Barnhard told the outlet that he felt “grateful” that the plane hit a shed instead of his house.

“The pilot did a really good job in turning into the building. He avoided the house. There were several obstacles. You’ve got the tree, the powerline and the top of the house,” Barnhard added.

Currently, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling addressed the crash via a statement shared with media outlets.

“My heart grieves for those who tragically lost their life,” Kling said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their extended family during this difficult time.”