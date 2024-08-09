3rd Person Dies in Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meat, Over 40 Hospitalized

A third person has died amid a rampant listeria outbreak, with over 40 others hospitalized.

A multi-state listeria outbreak linked to deli meat has been infecting many individuals across 13 states. Three deaths from the outbreak occurred in Illinois, New Jersey, and — most recently — Virginia.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Boar’s Head expanded its original recall of deli meat products that might contain Listeria monocytogenes. The FSIS shared the following statement on July 30:

“The establishment is recalling approximately 7 million additional pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. Whole genome sequencing results show that a liverwurst sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes.”

Additionally, “This expansion includes 71 products produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names,” the statement continues. “These items include meat intended for slicing at retail delis as well as some packaged meat and poultry products sold at retail locations. These products have ‘sell by’ dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24. View full product list. View labels.”

Any products sold, sliced, or prepared at the deli could put customers at risk, as Listeria can spread quickly on surfaces and equipment.

Third Person Dies From Ongoing Listeria Outbreak

Since its initial recall, officials have confirmed three deaths linked to this specific Listeria outbreak. In fact, a press release announced the third death on Thursday. The outbreak is still active.

According to the CDC, “Since the last update on July 31, nine more illnesses have been reported. As of August 8, a total of 43 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 13 states (see map). Sick people’s samples were collected from May 29, 2024, to July 19, 2024 (see timeline).”

Furthermore, the number is likely much higher, as many infections don’t require hospitalization and often go unreported.