365 People Get Food Poisoning After Eating Free Lunch At Cafeteria

Indonesian officials are investigating a case of 365 individuals experiencing food poisoning after eating free school lunches. This was announced on Thursday, August 14, after hundreds fell ill in Sragen, Central Java, according to Reuters.

Largest Food Poisoning Case Since Free Meals Program Launched In Indonesia

It has been the largest food poisoning case since President Prabowo Subianto’s free meals program launched, affecting over 1,000 people. Sigit Pamungkas, Sragen government chief, confirmed officials were testing a food sample in a lab. He also promised that the government would pay for anyone’s medical treatment if required.

The outlet spoke with a ninth grader, Wizdan Ridho Abimanyu, at Gemolong 1 middle school who was one of many affected by the contaminated food. He recalled waking up in the middle of the night with “sharp pain in his stomach.”

Not too long after, he experienced diarrhea and a headache. He quickly figured it was food poisoning, as he had seen classmates’ social media posts complaining about the same issue.

The likely contaminated lunch food was reportedly tumeric rice, omelet ribbons, fried tempeh, cucumber and lettuce salad, sliced apple, and boxed milk. Chefs cook with these foods in a central kitchen, which is then distributed to various schools.

How The Government Has Responded

Ever since the growing food poisoning cases, the government’s National Nutrition Agency has raised kitchen operation and delivery standards, said its chief, Dadan Hindayana.

On top of that, the government has requested a pause in free lunch distribution. “We have asked to temporarily stop the food distribution from that kitchen until the lab results are back,” said Pamungkas.

Reuters reported that this free meals program has expanded to over 15 million recipients since its launch in January. By the end of the year, authorities believe it’ll reach 83 million. They plan for this to cost 171 trillion rupiah ($10.62 billion) for 2025.

According to The Guardian, at least 190 kitchens are producing these meals. Third-party catering services opened these kitchens nationwide, some even run by military bases.