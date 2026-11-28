Jorrybell Agoto, best known for her leading role in the 2026 film Filipiñana, has died after dealing with cancer. She was 31.

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Her brother Jed told GMA News Online that she died on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5:20 p.m.

Agoto was hospitalized in September, ABS-CBN reported, citing a Facebook post from her family.

“Our beloved Jorrybell is currently admitted to the Critical Care Unit at St. Luke’s Hospital, bravely fighting through a difficult chapter in her battle against cancer. At present, her lungs are filling with fluid in the pleural area, making it difficult for her to breathe. She currently has a Blake drain to help manage the fluid and support her condition,” the post said.

Her loved ones shared on social media that they were trying to raise money to pay for her ongoing treatment.

“This is a heartbreaking and challenging time for Jorrybell. Her treatment, hospital stay, procedures, medications, and other medical needs continue to bring significant expenses. We humbly ask for your help. Any amount you can share will make a meaningful difference in Jorrybell’s fight,” they said.

Filipiñana has been selected as the Philippines’ entry into the 99th Academy Awards for the category of Best International Feature Film. In the film, Agoto plays 17-year-old Isabel, who sees the disparities between the rich and the poor while working at a posh country club.

“The tragedy of this loss cannot be put into words. The world has just lost one of its brightest stars. We have just lost a great friend. But our thoughts and prayers go out especially to Jorrybell’s family who have just lost a loving and a devoted daughter,” the film’s director/writer Rafael Manuel told GMA News Online.

Agoto worked on the film for several years, since it was a short film.

Producers Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew also released a statement. “We are devastated by this news. Not only is she the face of Filipiñana but more than that, she is our friend, our sister, our beloved Jorrybell, ever so funny and kind, sweet and loving. We love her.”