bodybuilding-legend-shigeru-sugita-has-died

Shigeru Sugita, who dominated Japanese bodybuilding in the 1970s, has passed away. Sugita died on April 13 at the age of 78 of natural causes, per Tokyo Sports.

Sugita, known for his strong physique and competitive drive, won the Mr. Japan title in 1972, kicking off his remarkable career.

In 1976, he achieved his greatest success by winning the overall championship at the NABBA Mr. Universe competition. This made him the only Japanese athlete to ever claim the title. The NABBA Mr. Universe is one of the most prestigious bodybuilding events in the world, with past winners including Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On the day of the competition, Sugita, along with his fellow countrymen and contestants Kozo Sudo and Masashi Enomoto, posed for photographs in London’s Hyde Park Square. The event drew considerable attention from passersby, who gathered along the fences to watch.

In 1981, Sugita made bodybuilding history by winning the IFBB Mr. International middleweight class, solidifying his reputation as a leading figure in the sport.

His last professional showing of note was at 1985’s IFBB Night of Champions, in which he placed 14th.

According to Legend, Arnold Schwarzenegger was in Awe of Shigeru Sugita’s Calves…

One of the most legendary moments in Sugita’s career involved Schwarzenegger himself, who couldn’t help but marvel at Sugita’s calves—proof that even the Terminator gets calf envy.

When Schwarzenegger asked Sugita the secret behind his impressive gains, Sugita shrugged it off like it was no big deal.

“There’s nothing to teach. I was born with these calves,” Sugita claims he told the Austrian Oak, per Tokyo Sports.

Legend has it, this clever comeback left Schwarzenegger momentarily speechless—a rare feat—and quickly became the stuff of bodybuilding legend.

After retiring from competition, Sugita established a gym in Kyobashi, Osaka, which quickly became a training hub for aspiring bodybuilders and prominent athletes. Among its notable visitors were sumo legends Takanohana, Akebono, and Konishiki, as well as professional wrestler Hiroshi Wakamatsu.

Sugita was laid to rest on April 14.