new-lana-del-rey-song-reveals-morgan-wallen-kiss-and-drops-major-shade

Lana Del Rey threw some cheeky shade at Country Pop’s resident playboy, Morgan Wallen, claiming in her new song that she kissed him.

Videos by Suggest

The 39-year-old all but confirmed her… interesting… taste in men on Friday, April 25, Del Rey when she premiered her song “57.5” at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

Indeed, the lyrics weren’t exactly subtle.

“I kissed Morgan Wallen / I guess kissing me kind of went to his head / If you want my secret to success / I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west,” she sang, standing on a Southern porch set.

Per TMZ, before the candid performance, she declared to the lively audience that it would be “the last time” she would “ever say this line.”

The lyrics didn’t exactly timestamp the alleged kiss in question.

During the performance of the song, seemingly a nod to her 57.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, Del Rey sang about having “a man” who “really loves me” and is “a fan of mine.” This appears to be another not-so-subtle reference to her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, whom she married in September 2024.

Lana Del Rey Also Dropped a Song Presumably About Her New Husband

However, Dufrene shouldn’t feel too left out over the claim that his bride smooched Wallen.

She also treated fans to the debut of another brand-new track titled “Husband of Mine,” presumably dedicated to Dufrene.

Meanwhile, fans were loving Lana Del Rey’s Stagecoach Festival showing, with some dubbing it her “housewife era.”

“The porch!! I’m dying, that’s so south Louisiana on the bayou!!” one comment read in a TikTok post of the footage. “She’s giving us songs to dance to at our weddings! Thank you, Lana,” another fan wrote. “In her 1950s house wife era,” a third fan declared.

Meanwhile, yet another fan put a bundle of joy on their spirit board.

“She’s glowing. Baby Del Ray on the way?” they speculated…