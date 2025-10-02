30 Dead, 200 Injured After Church Scaffolding Collapses During Service

At least 30 people have died, 200 others injured, after scaffolding fell during a church service in Ethiopia. According to the BBC, this horrific accident happened on Wednesday, October 1.

Videos by Suggest

Ethiopian Church Scaffolding Collapses, Leaving 200 Injured And 30 Dead

Local police inspector Ahmed Gebeyehu reported that thousands of people were attending Areti Mariam church that early morning when the structure collapsed. They had gathered for the annual Orthodox Christian celebration of St. Mary.

Although 30 people were confirmed dead, Ahmed believes the death toll could increase. The ages of the deceased were between the ages of 25 and 80.

The reason for the collapse may not be fully accidental. According to witnesses via Associated Press, many worshippers had climbed up the wooden scaffolding that morning. They were allegedly doing this to see the ceiling mural before the structure fell.

“We all had gathered in prayers when all of a sudden the scaffolding collapsed and people starting falling from the ceiling,” said witness Mikias Mebratu. Unfortunately, Mebratu lost three friends in the tragedy.

Other witnesses described the scene as “sudden” and “chaotic.” As soon as the scaffolding crumbled, many worshippers began to run in panic.

“A large section of the church collapsed,” said one anonymous witness. “The sound of the wooden structure giving way was loud and terrifying.”

The hospital is now seeking help from the Red Cross due to the number of injured victims. “So far we have confirmed 25 dead and over a hundred injured,” said Seyoum Altaye, a local hospital clinician.

Several of the victims with severe injuries were transferred to Addis Ababa for more treatment.

Meanwhile, Teshale Tilahun, the local administrator, was pessimistic about the potential for more survivors. “It is a tragic loss for the community,” said Tilahun.

In a statement shared by the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), the government gave “deep condolences for the damage caused by the collapse of the scaffolding.”

It also mentioned that “safety must be given priority” during any and all construction projects.