3-Year-Old Canadian Boy Dies After Being Hit By Starting Gate At Horse Racing Track

A three-year-old boy from Canada has died after being hit by a starting gate at a horse racing track. This horrific tragedy occurred at Connell Park Raceway in Woodstock, New Brunswick, on Saturday, June 14, CBC News reported.

First responders reported to the scene after hearing of an injured child, said Deputy Chief Simon Watts from Woodstock Police Force. Upon arrival, they discovered that the toddler had been slammed by a starting gate. A pickup truck had been towing the large gate during a race when it slammed into the child.

Emergency personnel transported the boy to Upper River Valley Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his wounds and later died.

The authorities are most concerned with figuring out how the accident happened in the first place. “So obviously, that’s really part of the, the investigation that we’re looking into,” said Watts. “So I can’t confirm how it happened.”

This incident occurred during the first harness race event of the season. According to Standardbred Canada, Connell Park Raceway had scheduled 11 harness racing days to host this season.

They use a mobile starting gate to help guide the horses toward an even running start. After they complete their task, the gate tower drives off the track. CBC News reported that Saturday’s broadcast captured the moment the gate struck the three-year-old.

You could hear screaming during the video before the announcer questions what had happened. The announcer then requests an ambulance. “Call an ambulance please to the grandstand, folks,” they said.

Woodstock police announced that the Connell Park Raceway would remain closed until they completed the investigation. With currently no leads as to how this happened, Watts police have asked the public for any witnesses to the tragedy.

“We know nowadays, everyone’s got a cellphone camera, so if we can obviously get clarification on where the incident actually took place and the details of it, and there’s a few questions with regard to closeness of the gate.”

Mitchell Downey, president of Horse Racing New Brunswick, made a statement after the death. “The entire racing community is deeply saddened by the tragic events of June 14,” said Downey. “On behalf of all our participants we wish to express our deepest sympathies. We ask everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.”