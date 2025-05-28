President Trump Claims Canada Is ‘Considering’ Becoming 51st State of America To Be Part of His ‘Golden Dome’ Plans

Despite Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney repeatedly stating the country will not join the US under any circumstances, President Donald Trump believes his “Golden Dome” system plans may change the fellow world leader’s mind.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Canada has shown interest in “Golden Dome” system plans.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation,” he wrote. “But will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State.”

He then declared, “They are considering the offer!”

Trump first publicly mentioned the “Golden Dome” system project last week. He revealed that the project would cost approximately $175 billion and would be fully operational within three years. He also claimed that Canada would be included in the project.

“Canada has called us, and they want to be a part of it,” he alleged. “So we’ll be talking to them; they want to have protection also.”

Carney’s office confirmed that there were “active discussions” between the US and Canada on the current and new security programs, including the “Golden Dome.”

“Canadians give the prime minister a strong mandate to negotiate a comprehensive new security and economic relationship with the United States,” Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson at Carney’s office, said.

“To that end, the prime minister and his ministers are having wide-ranging and constructive discussions with their American counterparts,” Champoux pointed out. “These discussions naturally include strengthening [North American Aerospace Defense Command] and related initiatives such as the Golden Dome.”

King Charles Seemingly Spoke Out Against President Trump’s Stance on Canada

Since the start of his second term, President Trump has continuously spoken out about wanting to annex Canada and make it the 51st US state. However, Prime Minister Carney has dismissed the idea, stating that Canada “won’t be for sale, ever.”

King Charles, who is currently in Canada for his North America tour, also appeared to reject President Trump’s position.

“Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away,” he said during his speech before Canadian Parliament on Tuesday. “And that, by staying true to Canadian values, Canada can build new alliances and a new economy that serves all Canadians.”