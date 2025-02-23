3-tiny-houses-you-have-to-see-to-believe

Pound for pound, Tiny Houses pack a punch that would put any McMansion on the canvas. Here are three worthy contenders.

The tiny house elite insists on sticking to 400 square feet or less (per Realtor.com), but the more laid-back crowd stretches the definition to a “tiny” 1,200 square feet. Our teeny trio of homes are all 1,000 square feet or less. So relax, keep an open mind… and watch your head.

The Tiny Farm House

If you’ve ever dreamed of starring in your own modern-day Little House on the Prairie, we’ve found your perfect match. Say hello to this charming tiny home in Kingston, Tennessee—just 30 minutes from Knoxville and 37 acres away from your nearest neighbor. Who needs square footage when you’ve got serenity, right?

This under-500 sqft gem somehow fits a full bedroom, a bathroom, and all the rustic charm you can handle. They even managed to fit in a washer and dryer.

Good things really do come in small packages—especially when they’re wrapped in 37 acres of peace and quiet.

Our favorite feature? The cozy gas fireplace.

And yep, this one’s on Airbnb if you’re ready to trade city life for tractors and tall grass—at least for a long weekend.

The Tiny Beach House

Those folks who yearn for more “Salt Life” vibes have the perfect tiny house to try out (that’s right, you can literally rent it.)

Dubbed “Sea Roost,” this charming 1940s beach cottage in Montauk, New York, belongs to Matt Albiani and Ron Brand. The cozy, 1,000-square-foot retreat is brimming with vintage nautical treasures from their shop, Mate Gallery. Tucked away in the Hither Hills area, it stands as one of the few remaining original fisherman cottages in the town, a nostalgic nod to Montauk’s coastal heritage.

Bonus: Albiani isn’t just a professional photographer—he’s a pro at making jaws drop, too. His YouTube video shows off the nautical-themed tiny house in all its shipshape glory.

Our favorite little feature on this one? The outdoor shower… perfect for a quick hose down after a dip in the ocean.

The Little Posh House in the City

Listen, maybe you’re a city slicker at heart, and these off-the-beaten-path tiny homes make your urban blue blood run cold.

Don’t fret; there won’t be a country mouse in sight for this tiny home, strictly for posh city rats. The owner and designer, Nico, claims he was inspired by modern mansions and five-star hotels when he came up with his own tiny home.

This unique home is full of ultra-fancy features, including a rooftop deck, a luxurious spa bathtub, a hidden closet, a Murphy bed, and much more! It serves as Nico’s full-time residence, offering both comfort and charm. Nestled in a Tiny House Village near San Diego, California, Nico enjoys the perfect blend of cozy living and a vibrant community.

He even does yoga on the roof… Which, as granola as that sounds, we’d be up on that rooftop deck as much as possible, too.

The price tag for this fancy tiny house in the city? Nico estimates it at just under $100,000.

What say you, Suggest readers? Would you be willing to give any of these Tiny Houses a spin?