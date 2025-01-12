cop-fired-for-giving-homeless-man-poop-sandwich-lands-new-job-in-uniform

The former San Antonio cop who was fired twice for allegedly giving a homeless man a “poop sandwich” has somehow managed to score a new law enforcement gig in a city just a couple of hours away.

According to the New York Post, Matthew Luckhurst was fired from his San Antonio job in 2016 after he was accused of what Police Chief William McManus described as a “vile and disgusting act.”

However, nearly a decade later, Luckhurst is now a cop in Benavides, Texas, which is around 150 miles from San Antonio. Benavides Police Chief Andre Hines confirmed Luckhurst’s employment and said he was hired in 2023.

Hines stated that hiring Luckhurst “reflects the department’s commitment to honesty and accountability.”

A witness, who was a cop alongside Luckhurst, alleged that the former San Antonio officer had picked up feces off the street and placed it on bread, making the poop sandwich. He then placed the sandwich into a Styrofoam container and left it for a homeless person.

Luckhurst has maintained his innocence by stating he had given the sandwich to throw away, not to eat.

Luckily, the homeless man did not eat any portion of the sandwich.

Also in 2016, Luckhurst was accused of defecating in one of the San Antonio police department’s female bathrooms and then wiping feces-like substance on one of the toilet seats. He has never denied being responsible for that incident.

The cop successfully appealed the poop sandwich firing in 2019 and briefly returned to the San Antonio Police Department. However, the firing was upheld by a judge in 2020.

Before moving on to Benvidas, Luckhurst was employed by the Floresville Police Department for two years.

Benavides Residents Grow Concern Over Matthew Luckhurst’s Work History



Meanwhile, KRIS 6 News reports that Luckhurst’s less-than-stellar work history seemingly concerns the residents in Benavides.

A reporter spoke to almost two dozen residents about the situation. However, none would come forward on camera out of fear of retaliation. The residents questioned if the cop had any remorse for the alleged poop sandwich incident.

One resident, Jacienda Baez, stated she supported the hiring of Luckhurst despite his past.

“There have been no complaints ever since he’s been employed here,” Baez claimed. “So, there is no reason why anybody should be making all things accusations and should be using his past against him now.”

Benavides Police Chief Andre Hines stated that Luckhurst underwent a background check before he was hired. He is also a school resource officer for the Benavides ISD.

Chief Hines stated Luckhurst’s actions elsewhere do not impact his current role in the Benvidas community.



